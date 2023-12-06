The Legends of Music Row Country Music Festival Returns to Key West for Its Second Year

Country Music Heaven: Award-Winning Country Artists Illuminate the Stage in A Captivating Key West Amphitheater

KEY WEST, Fla., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legends of Music Row Country Music Festival , presented by The Florida Keys and Key West Monroe County Tourist Development Council, is returning for its second run April 4, 5, & 6, 2024 at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater. The three-night musical extravaganza, will feature country music superstars and world class singers/songwriters and recording artists, along with burgeoning up-and-coming hitmakers.

During the day, attendees can explore the charming tropical paradise of Key West. Then, as the sun sets, they will enjoy performances by more than twenty artists at the 4,000-seat Coffee Butler Amphitheater. A one-of-a-kind VIP Ticket experience offers exclusive access to the Kick-off Party event the evening of April 3, Dean Dillon's Late Night Guitar Pull, and special seatings.

Headlining the festival this year are Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee Dean Dillon, Brian Kelley, Jon Pardi, and Kip Moore, four-time CMA award-winning artist Jenee Fleenor of the Wood Box Heroes, as well as the CMA and Grammy-nominated duo The War and Treaty. Other artists in the lineup include Tracy Byrd, Ernest, Randy Houser, Craig Morgan, Phil Vassar, Drake Milligan, Ward Davis, and Jim "Moose" Brown, with more acts to be announced soon.

"There's nothing like a live country music show, especially when it's in such a beautiful environment and intimate venue that allows you to absorb and enjoy the experience. Showcasing country music in a unique, Florida Keys style was the driving force behind Legends Key West" says festival organizer Sheryl Steinmeyer. "There's something incredible and magical about what we're creating here. Country music fans have traditionally been underserved in South Florida and we're excited to build upon the success of the first Legends festival, bringing in even more amazing and talented artists in 2024."

The event will be hosted by Storme Warren, a favorite personality in country music radio, who will also conduct charity auctions during each evening's intermission. Exclusive items will be up for bid benefitting Adaptive Sports Center, a therapeutic recreation program for those with disabilities, as well as a respected local charity to be named.

Tickets for the 2024 festival are on sale now, and offer options:

General Admission: Nightly tickets starting at $195* and three-night passes starting at $549*

VIP Package: Individual VIP packages are also available for the entire festival starting at $3,400* which include exclusive stage side table seating, entrance into The VIP Late Night Guitar Pull with hors d'oeuvres and spirits, and an invitation to the opening kickoff VIP/Sponsor party on April 3, 2024.

*All tickets are subject to applicable fees and taxes, and may be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/legends-of-music-row-tickets-443244063927 .

For the latest updates, visit https://www.legendsofmusicrow.com/ or follow Legends of Music Row Country Music Festival on Facebook , X , and Instagram .

Legends of Music Row

The Legends of Music Row Music Festival in Key West is an exclusive annual gathering in the world of country music, showcasing a lineup of industry titans, celebrated singer/songwriters, and emerging artists. Set against Key West's scenic backdrop, the festival merges top-tier musical performances with the island's charm. The Coffee Butler Amphitheater hosts the intimate three-night event and features over 20 artists spanning country music genres. A must-attend for music enthusiasts and Key West visitors, The Legends of Music Row Music festival offers an unforgettable once in a lifetime experience. For updates, visit https://www.legendsofmusicrow.com/.

Adaptive Sports Center

The Adaptive Sports Center (ASC) in Crested Butte, CO, is a renowned nonprofit that enriches life through outdoor adventures for people with disabilities. Celebrating 35 years, ASC offers a range of activities like skiing, snowboarding, rock climbing, and mountain biking. Embracing inclusivity, it serves over 1,000 individuals annually, from children with rare conditions to war veterans, fostering a community where everyone, regardless of financial ability, can participate. The ASC's impactful programs extend beyond adventure, significantly enhancing self-efficacy, health, independence, and overall well-being for participants and their families.

Sponsors: The Florida Keys Key West Monroe County Tourist Development Council, Phillips & Jordan, GSCC, Float Key West, Reel Impact Marina, Reads Jewelers, Island Mercantile, Julie's Kitchen

**Sponsorship opportunities remain available**

