An exclusive limited-edition set, comprising of a fully mechanical Leica M-A 35mm film camera and APO-Summicron-M 50 f/2 ASPH. lens made with durable and corrosion resistant titanium.

WETZLAR, Germany, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leica M-A "Titan" set marks the sixth time Leica has released a limited-edition with a titanium exterior – thereby continuing a tradition that first started with the Leica M6 TTL "Titanium" in 2001. Distinguished by a look that is as elegant as it is exclusive, this set combines the timeless appeal of the analogue Leica M-A camera with the classic design of the APO-Summicron-M 50 f/2 ASPH. lens.

Leica M-A Titan Set Leica M-A Titan Set

To create this high-end ensemble, key components of the camera and lens are milled from solid titanium – a material known for its exceptional tensile strength, low weight and corrosion resistance. This imbues the camera and lens with an even greater resilience and longevity, as well as a unique appearance that is impossible to achieve with any other material.

As a purely mechanical 35mm film camera, the Leica M-A relies neither on batteries nor data connections. It is the epitome of Leica's philosophy to concentrate on the essential: a return to photography in its purest form. The sophisticated design of the special edition is enhanced by the classic 'Ernst Leitz Wetzlar' script on the top plate. The set includes the legendary APO-Summicron-M 50 f/2 ASPH. lens whose external components are also made of titanium. This acclaimed lens which represents the pinnacle of full frame lens design has an appearance which is modelled after the very first 50mm Summicron-M lens introduced in 1956, and is complete with its round titanium lens hood. The set comes in a singular presentation box with an inner lining of black silk.

The Leica M-A "Titan" set is limited to 250 units worldwide. Both the camera and lens feature engravings with their respective special-edition serial numbers. The Leica M-A "Titan" set is priced at $19,995.00 and is available exclusively at Leica Stores and the Leica Online Store.

