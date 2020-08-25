The Lemoine Company Announces Significant Investment in DCMC Partners

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lemoine Company, one of the most respected full-service construction management and disaster recovery firms in the country, announced it has acquired a financial interest in DCMC Partners, a worldwide leader in crisis management and disaster recovery operational support, hazard mitigation and grants management. This transaction is part of Lemoine's strategy to strengthen its position as a global leader in the emergency preparedness, disaster recovery and resilience industry.

DCMC Partners, headquartered in Washington, D.C., was founded in 2015 by Barry Scanlon, Mark Merritt and Andrew Sachs, leaders in the crisis management and disaster recovery industry for the past 25 years. Prior to founding DCMC Partners, they had distinguished careers at the Federal Emergency Management Agency and within the private sector, where they led the development of policies, regulations, programs and best practices related to community recovery, resilience and mitigation. The firm recently served as the lead disaster recovery advisor to Puerto Rico after Hurricanes Irma and Maria, in addition to several other active recovery efforts throughout the country.

"This is an important and exciting expansion, further enhancing our full suite of emergency preparedness and disaster recovery services that create stronger, more resilient communities around the world," said Lemoine CEO Lenny Lemoine. "The DCMC team includes some of this industry's most experienced professionals who, combined with Lemoine's decades of experience in construction and disaster recovery, are uniquely poised to deliver value to the customers and communities we both support."

The two companies have a combined workforce of nearly 650 employees located throughout the U.S. DCMC's leadership team will remain in place and will work collaboratively with Lemoine to serve its customers and identify additional growth opportunities.

"When we founded DCMC Partners, we wanted to build a team regarded as the worldwide leader in disaster preparedness and recovery operations," said DCMC Founding Partner Barry Scanlon. "We've had tremendous success because of our dedicated team and clients who have trusted us to work hand-in-hand through all phases of recovery from some of our country's most devastating and costly disasters and crises. This partnership with The Lemoine Company, a firm that we've always had great respect for, will help fuel our growth and provide even greater integrated support and services to the communities we serve."

ABOUT THE LEMOINE COMPANY

The Lemoine Company, a Bernhard Capital Partners portfolio company, is one of the most respected full-service general contracting and construction management firms in the nation, constructing and managing projects ranging from minor interior renovations to some of the most complex commercial, educational, health care, public and industrial landmarks. The company has received industry acclaim on a local, regional and national level for excellence in construction and its commitment to safety. The Lemoine Company is also the parent company of Lemoine Disaster Recovery. For more information, visit lemoinecompany.com.

ABOUT DCMC PARTNERS

DCMC Partners is a leader in providing crisis management services, including disaster recovery operations support, long-term recovery organization development, strategic advice, hazard mitigation expertise, grants management and business continuity planning. The company and its leadership team has managed response and recovery efforts for nearly every historic disaster in the past 25 years. For more information, visit dcmcpartners.com. Izar Capital Group, LLC advised DCMC Partners in the transaction.

Contact: Deanna Saizon

The Lemoine Company

337-456-1344

SOURCE The Lemoine Company

Related Links

https://www.lemoinecompany.com

