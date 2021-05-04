The Lemoine Company Announces Significant Investment In Workforce Group

BATON ROUGE, La., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lemoine Company, one of the most respected full-service construction management and disaster recovery firms in the country, announced that it has acquired a financial interest in Workforce Group, a worldwide leader in disaster recovery program management, inspections and claims, debris monitoring and strategic surge staffing. This transaction is part of Lemoine's strategy to strengthen its position as a global leader in the emergency preparedness, disaster recovery, and resilience industries.

Workforce Group, headquartered in Baton Rouge, was founded in 2013 by Bart Farmer and Robby Robinson, leaders in the disaster recovery industry since Hurricane Katrina. Workforce Group has significant experience with long-term recovery HUD CDBG-DR and FEMA funded recovery projects totaling over $15 billion. These include disciplines such as full service grant management, rapid application development, applicant intake, damage assessments, environmental reviews, construction inspections, applicant appeals, compliance and monitoring, data management, call centers, and staff augmentation. Beginning with Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the leaders of Workforce Group have been actively involved in assisting state and local governments for hurricanes Katrina, Rita, Gustav, Ike, Dolly, Isaac, Sandy, Matthew, Harvey, and Irma.

"This is an important and exciting expansion, further enabling us to provide a full suite of emergency preparedness and disaster recovery services that create stronger, more resilient communities around the world," said Lemoine CEO Lenny Lemoine. "Workforce Group's approach of bringing cutting edge technology to the disaster recovery environment enables governments and citizens to recover quicker and more efficiently. The diversity of talent and services within Workforce Group, combined with Lemoine's decades of experience in construction and disaster recovery, are uniquely poised to deliver value to the customers and communities we both support."

The two companies have a combined workforce of over 500 employees located throughout the U.S. Workforce Group's leadership team will remain in place and will work collaboratively with Lemoine to serve its customers and identify additional growth opportunities.

"When we founded Workforce Group, we wanted to combine our expert and devoted talent with innovative technology and be viewed as the worldwide leader in recovery operations," said Workforce Group founding partner Bart Farmer. "We've had tremendous success because this approach has benefitted our entrusted clients and helped them through all phases of recovery from some of our country's most devastating and costly disasters. This partnership with Lemoine, a firm that we've always had much respect for, will provide even greater levels of integrated support and services to the clients we serve."

The Lemoine Company, a Louisiana-based ENR Top-400 Contractor with over 45 years of experience across the Southern United States, has a long-standing, healthy core practice in commercial construction that has become a foundation for setting and executing strategic goals for expansion to adjacent and complementary business lines. Lemoine Disaster Recovery, a subsidiary of The Lemoine Company, has built a strong foundation supporting governmental entities with disaster recovery, including short-term and long-term recovery programs funded by FEMA and HUD. They have provided exceptional service in repairing and reconstructing thousands of homes across the southeast U.S. and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit lemoinecompany.com.

Workforce Group is a leader in providing post-disaster assistance, complete with exceptional data management and mobile app development to federal, state, and local governments. The company and its leadership team has managed response and recovery efforts for nearly every historic disaster in the past 20 years. For more information, visit theworkforcegroup.org.

