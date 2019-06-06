The LendingCoin Names Scott Graham President and Chief Executive Officer

BOISE, Idaho, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The LendingCoin today announced that its board of directors has appointed Scott Graham as president and Chief Executive Officer. Scott has 24 years of building and leading cross-functional teams generating high-margin profitability at Micron Technology and is a US Army veteran.



Scott holds an Executive MBA and is internationally recognized as a leader and speaker at global technology events. He has a proven track record in business development and execution, having previously led technology programs resulting in more than $500M in revenue.

Scott Graham, President & CEO of The LendingCoin

Speaking on behalf of the board, Mindy Ngo, Chief Marketing Officer said, "We're ecstatic to have Scott as our chief executive officer. His level of expertise and successful execution as a leader will deliver the high caliber performance The LendingCoin has been waiting for."

Graham said, "I am really excited about the opportunities and future of The LendingCoin. I believe that the proven business model is an industry disrupter and is paving the way for asset-backed digital securities. The LendingCoin is also revolutionizing commercial real estate financing. What's exciting for me is being part of a world-class team tackling the opportunities and challenges of cutting-edge blockchain technology that is changing industries on a global scale."

Founded in 2017, The LendingCoin (TLC), is an innovative real estate peer-to-peer lending company that utilizes blockchain technology to benefit both investors and borrowers by providing transparency, security and optimal efficiency. TLC is the first real estate backed digital security and the first to finance a commercial loan on the blockchain.

