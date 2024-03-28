The Lenserf Group Launches Emotional Intelligence Academy for HBCU Interns

PHILADELPHIA, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week marks the launch of The Lenserf Group's pioneering "Exceed Your Potential Academy" for over 20 student interns from six Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). This innovative, employer-sponsored program offers an 8-week virtual course in emotional intelligence, accountability, and growth mindset, specifically tailored to prepare interns for their entry into the workforce.

The training is designed to equip students with the necessary tools to navigate the challenges of cultural, geographic, and other changes that could impact their performance, wellness, and ability to build relationships during their internships. Topics covered include time management, building confidence, setting priorities, and overcoming procrastination.

With several second-year interns enrolled, the curriculum also addresses common workplace stressors which may affect future interest in full time employment. The curriculum is facilitated by a diverse group of coaches across North America and Africa who deliver a tech enabled, multimodal learning experience in a psychologically safe environment.

"Feedback from employees who have completed our programs highlights significant improvements in managing conflict and stress. This heightened awareness not only enhances their quality of work and consistency but also fosters greater engagement," says Farnia Fresnel, President of The Lenserf Group. "Introducing these students to such training at this juncture is exceptionally beneficial."

For over a decade, The Lenserf Group has been dedicated to aiding leaders and teams in cultivating mindsets centered around transformation and ownership. With its latest initiative, the organization continues its commitment to fostering a pipeline of emotionally intelligent, diverse emerging leaders.

About The Lenserf Group

Established in 2013, The Lenserf Group (TLG) is a certified woman and minority owned leadership development, coaching, and consulting firm focused on elevating client performance. We help leaders and teams to expand perspectives to make better decisions and achieve preferred outcomes more predictably and sustainably. Most recently, The Lenserf Group implemented two capacity building, inclusive, and accessible emerging leader programs for a large US city. TLG also supported several federal government teams in discovering and leading from their strengths. TLG is a 2022 Comcast Rise award recipient and a PMI Authorized Training Provider. TLG courses are eligible for continuing education (PDU) credit.

