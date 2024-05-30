The Lerner Group at Hightower Advisors Celebrates 50th Anniversary of First Stock Picks

The wealth management firm marks five decades of growth while innovatively serving multigenerational families

CHICAGO, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lerner Group at Hightower Advisors, a financial advisory firm providing a collaborative approach to wealth management by incorporating investment management, financial planning, estate coordination and legacy planning, is proud to announce the celebration of 50 years since making its first stock picks, marking a significant milestone in the company's history. In 1974 under the name Disciplined Investment Advisors (DIA), founder Dr. Eugene "Gene" Lerner made the company's inaugural stock picks, which included notable names such as AT&T, Exxon, General Motors, IBM, Kodak and Sears. These early investment selections laid the foundation for the firm's future success and its commitment to strategic, long-term financial growth.

The team has since grown and evolved into a wealth management and financial advisory firm that serves multigenerational families. In 2001, it rebranded to become The Lerner Group at Morgan Stanley and welcomed Managing Directors and Partners JR Gondeck and Mingdong Tan while expanding its services to operate as a comprehensive wealth management organization. To further support its mission to provide families with customized long-term strategies that both preserve and enhance wealth, the team moved over to Hightower in 2012.

"From our beginnings in Evanston to our current expanded presence, including an office in Boca Raton, Florida, our journey has been one of continuous growth and adaptation," said JR Gondeck, Partner and Managing Director at The Lerner Group at Hightower Advisors. "We've maintained the relationships Gene established decades ago and now work with up to four generations within some of the families we service. This anniversary is not just a reflection of our longevity but also a testament to our unwavering dedication to our clients' financial well-being."

Among the firm's original stock picks, three of the companies have since gone bankrupt but due to The Lerner Group's diligent monitoring and commitment to adaptability, the team has been able to continuously identify the right moments to exit various positions and mitigate potential losses for their clients. This resilience underscores the importance of thorough planning in wealth management, demonstrating how The Lerner Group's process is not just about selecting winning stocks, but also about knowing when to make strategic adjustments to protect their clients' assets.

The financial industry has experienced significant changes over the past 50 years, and The Lerner Group has remained at the forefront by evolving its services to address the comprehensive needs of its clients. This milestone anniversary underscores the firm's ongoing commitment to providing personalized and strategic financial guidance.

"Preserving Gene's legacy has been a driving force behind everything we do at The Lerner Group," added Mr. Gondeck. "His vision and principles have guided our firm for the past 50 years, and we are committed to upholding his dedication to strategic, long-term financial planning. As we celebrate this milestone, we honor Gene's pioneering spirit by serving our clients with the same standards of integrity and excellence that he set many years ago."

As the company looks to the future, it remains dedicated to helping clients achieve their long-term financial goals while adapting to the changing landscape of wealth management. To learn more about The Lerner Group, visit www.lerner.hightoweradvisors.com .

About Dr. Eugene "Gene" Lerner

Dr. Eugene "Gene" Lerner was internationally recognized for his expertise in stocks, bonds, and financial industry regulation. He served as Director of Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and was President of Disciplined Investment Advisors for more than 20 years. Lerner was a Professor Emeritus of Finance at Northwestern University's Kellogg Graduate School of Management and held visiting faculty positions globally. He also served on the Board of Governors of the Chicago Stock Exchange and as Senior Economist for the House Banking and Currency Committee.

About JR Gondeck

JR Gondeck is a Managing Director and Partner with The Lerner Group at Hightower Advisors, where he leads investment research and is responsible for shaping the firm's strategic policy. With more than two decades of experience, he leverages his deep knowledge of the global financial markets and passion for investing to guide clients through different market trends. By taking a holistic planning approach that focuses on overall wealth return, Mr. Gondeck also helps today's modern families implement investment strategies that support their unique goals and needs.

About The Lerner Group at Hightower Advisors

The Lerner Group at Hightower Advisors is a financial advisory firm providing a collaborative approach to wealth management by incorporating investment management, financial planning, estate coordination, and legacy planning. The team works with families to align values with investment goals in order to help them preserve, enhance, and share their wealth in meaningful ways. With a sophisticated team-based approach to wealth management, the firm blends a broad mix of disciplines with multigenerational perspectives and experience to tackle complex financial challenges, acting as stewards of their clients' wealth. For more information about The Lerner Group at Hightower Advisors visit www.lerner.hightoweradvisors.com .

