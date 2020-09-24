The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Burlington Stores Celebrate 19 Years of Partnership in the Fight Against Blood Cancer

From September 28th through November 30th, Burlington is encouraging customers to donate $1 or more at checkout in its more than 735 stores nationwide. Donating as little as a dollar can provide support towards cutting-edge blood cancer research, and help save children's lives, so they not only survive but thrive after treatment.

To celebrate this year's new campaign focus on children impacted by cancer, Burlington is pleased to host a number of celebratory outdoor drive-by 'parades' in front of select Burlington store locations nationwide. This event format allows families to remain safe and socially distant, while local store associates recognize, cheer and applaud these young local heroes and provide personalized gift bags to each survivor based on their interests and personal style. Events will be happening at select Burlington stores in the following communities nationwide: New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Boston and Atlanta.

"We are proud to partner with our Honored Friend and #1 National Corporate Retail Partner, Burlington. LLS is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer, and Burlington's long-time commitment has helped us invest nearly $1.3 billion in blood cancer research," said Louis J. DeGennaro, PhD, LLS president and chief executive officer. "Funds raised by Burlington customers will help to support our mission priorities, including The LLS Children's Initiative, and help change the way pediatric blood cancers are treated for our young patients and families across the nation. Thanks to Burlington, we will help reach more blood cancer patients with support and services at this critical time."

"During these unprecedented times, Burlington remains committed to a world without blood cancer," said Michael O'Sullivan, CEO of Burlington Stores. "We are proud to continue to help raise funds in our stores for lifesaving blood cancer research, transforming the landscape of treatment and care for patients, as well as to support children and their families impacted by cancer."

About Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2019 net sales of $7.3 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURL." The Company operated 739 stores as of the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2020, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. Burlington offers great values on a wide assortment of merchandise - with products for ladies, men, kids, baby, and the home. Every time they shop, Burlington customers can find new and amazing deals on their favorite brands – at prices up to 60% off other retailers' prices. For more, visit Burlington.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The LLS Children's Initiative: Cures and Care for Children with Cancer

The LLS Children's Initiative is a $100 million multi-year effort to take on children's cancer through every facet of LLS's mission: research, patient education and support and policy and advocacy. The LLS Children's Initiative includes: more pediatric research grants, a global precision medicine clinical trial, expanded free education and support services for children and families and driving policies and laws that break down barriers to care. To learn more, visit www.lls.org/childrens-initiative.

Media Contacts:

Kristin Hoose

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

914-821-8973

[email protected]

Crystal Williams

Tierney

215-790-4152

[email protected]

SOURCE The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)

Related Links

http://www.lls.org

