THE LEUKEMIA & LYMPHOMA SOCIETY ANNOUNCES REIMAGINED EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM

Four new members join the executive leadership team, led by President and CEO, E. Anders Kolb, M.D.

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), the global leader and innovator in creating a world without blood cancer, is excited to announce the addition of four new members to its executive leadership team. The appointments reflect a concerted effort by CEO E. Anders Kolb, M.D., LLS's national Board of Directors, and key stakeholders across the organization to identify top talent to accelerate LLS's mission to cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life of all patients and their families. This new leadership team will play a significant role in advancing a new three-year organizational strategy focused on expanding research, patient services, access to care, and driving LLS's continued commitment to helping blood cancer patients live longer, better lives. LLS is proud to introduce the following new members of its executive leadership team:

Orlando L. Ashworth, MHRM, MA, SHRM-SCP, SPHR, EVP, Chief People Officer

Orlando Ashworth, MHRM, MA, SHRM-SCP, SPHR, EVP, Chief People Officer (CPO): A 20-year veteran of the Marine Corps, Orlando has served in a range of human resources (HR) and other senior leadership positions around the globe and is a thought leader in people strategy, people management, organizational design, and growth. He brings decades of leadership, HR, and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) experience to LLS from his roles as VP of HR Consulting with AARP and Chief People Officer of the National Association of Community Health Centers. Orlando will leverage his vast postgraduate education and professional certifications to oversee LLS' People Organization, as well as Sustainability and DEI. In this role, Orlando will work collaboratively across all levels of the organization to align staff and practices to LLS' values of collaboration, commitment, compassion, and curiosity. He will be a critical force to ensure LLS is an industry leader in the training, compensation, and engagement of talent.

Shonette Harrison Carew, EVP, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO): With more than 20 years of leadership experience across various sectors, Shonette brings a wealth of expertise in operational excellence, team building, and strategic innovation. Her time spent across industries leading CRM integrations, marketing operations and new market development will help to mature LLS into a stronger more integrated data-lead organization. She will oversee the Business Operations & Technology, Constituent Experience, and Innovation Teams. In this newly created role, Shonette will be key in aligning LLS' business operations, driving cross-functional collaboration, and ensuring the organization achieves its bold goals for the future.

Meredith Fogel, EVP, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel (CLO): Meredith joined the Legal Department in 2016, and most recently served as Interim Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel. She has provided strategic counsel to all areas of the organization and ensured compliance across operations. In her new role, Meredith will lead the legal team, oversee all legal and governance matters, provide counsel to the Executive Leadership Team and Board of Directors, represent the organization in major transactions, mitigate legal risks, and integrate legal strategy with business operations. She will ensure that LLS continues to be guided by principles of ethics and integrity in support of its organizational goals and strategic plan.

Coker Powell, EVP, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO): Coker is an experienced and innovative development leader who has a proven track record in strategic planning that drives organizational growth. Her leadership has enabled past and present teams to raise more than $2.6 billion for the two leading health challenges in the U.S., cancer and heart disease. Since joining LLS in 2015, Coker has held four roles and has been an integral leader who has successfully expanded a multitude of LLS programs to reach impressive new revenue and fundraising heights. In her new role, which is another new role created by Dr. Kolb, Coker will lead the holistic strategy and work of the revenue team, representing more than half of LLS staff, to raise lifesaving funds on behalf of blood cancer patients and their families. She now manages all aspects of revenue generation, including corporate and pharmaceutical partnerships, advancement, peer-to-peer fundraising, philanthropy, planned giving, direct mail, digital revenue, and community-based fundraising. Her dedication, innovation, and commitment to success have driven unprecedented revenue growth during her time at LLS.

"Each new executive leadership team member has years of relevant experience in the healthcare and non-profit sectors," said Dr. Kolb. "Building on our 75-year history of funding breakthroughs in blood cancer, we have big plans for the future. Reimagining this team and adding these strong leaders to our roster will help optimize the organization's resources and set a solid foundation to deliver on our mission. I'm eager to see the positive impact these leaders' collective brainpower, innovation, and vision will have on LLS and the lives of those affected by blood cancer."

The new members of the executive leadership team join Dr. Kolb, President and CEO, Gwen Nichols, MD, Chief Medical Officer, and JR Miller, Chief Financial Officer.

