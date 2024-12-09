The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Honors 6 Scientists for their Contributions to Blood Cancer Research at Event During American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Using the latest cutting-edge genetic tools, Elvin Wagenblast, Ph.D., is dissecting blood cells to explain exactly why and how some go from normal function to pre-leukemia and eventually on to full blown leukemia. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), which supports his research, presented Dr. Wagenblast and five other world-class scientists with scientific achievement and service awards on Sunday night.

The recipients were honored at the LLS Research Awards & Networking Event on Sunday, December 8, in San Diego, where they and 30,000 others gathered for the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition.

"This year's LLS achievement and services winners exemplify the spirit of service in the blood cancer research community and also the range of scientific answers we are uncovering to improve the lives of blood cancer patients and their families," says Andy Kolb, M.D., LLS president and CEO. "They are working to understand the very essence of what causes blood cancer, to find earlier and less invasive ways to detect it, and to test new and better ways to treat it so we can help patients gain more years of healthy life."

LLS Honors Emerging and Established Research Leaders

The Career Development Achievement awards go to select scientists who have received LLS research grants through the Career Development Program (CDP). These awards recognize researchers at different stages of their careers whose innovative scientific work has the power to improve outcomes for blood cancer patients for decades to come. The awards were presented by LLS Chief Medical Officer, Gwen Nichols, M.D.

"Because LLS invests in research over the long-term, we can track the incredible contributions from established researchers and we know the importance of nurturing today's young, talented scientists," says Dr. Nichols. "We deploy our research funds strategically and widely to help maintain a healthy and productive pipeline of new blood cancer treatments."

This year's winners are:

2024 LLS-CDP Special Fellow Achievement Award: Elvin Wagenblast, Ph.D.

Dr. Elvin Wagenblast, an assistant professor in oncological science and pediatrics at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, is using CRISPR/Cas-9 genome editing in human primary blood stem cells to dissect them and understand how they move from normal to malignant, or cancerous, cells. His work focuses on how the process can lead to acute forms of leukemia with an emphasis on childhood forms of the disease.

2024 LLS-CDP Fellow Achievement Award: Johanna Melo-Cardenas, Ph.D.

Dr. Joanna Melo-Cardenas, an assistant professor of pathology at Northwestern University, is investigating factors that cause inflammation in blood cells. Chronic inflammation can disrupt normal cell function, causing and driving cancer.

2024 LLS-CDP Clinical Scholar Achievement Award: Daniel Pollyea, M.D.

Dr. Daniel Pollyea, endowed chair in hematology research at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, is improving scientific understanding of leukemia stem cells and helping to develop drugs that can target these cells, hopefully leading to curative treatments.

2024 LLS-CDP Scholar Achievement Award: Ash Alizadeh, M.D., Ph.D.

Dr. Ash Alizadeh, leader of the Cancer Genomics Program at the Stanford Cancer Institute, is working on better early detection of blood cancer, including blood tests that include genomic analysis of patients' cancer. Genomic analysis helps the healthcare team determine the best treatment option for individual patients, including whether they are candidates for precision medicine treatments.

Scientists United in Service with LLS Are Honored for Their Commitment to the Blood Cancer Community

The LLS Excellence in Scientific Service awards recognize scientists who not only have made exceptional contributions to blood cancer research, but who also give their time and expertise to help LLS find and fund the most promising research in both academia and biotech companies. The awards were presented by LLS Chief Scientific Officer Lee Greenberger, Ph.D.

"Blood cancer researchers are uniquely dedicated to what we do," says Dr. Greenberger. "This year we honor Dr. Licht and Dr. O'Brien, who are two of the many world-class scientists who step up to help LLS do its vital work of finding and funding the best ideas and the brightest minds not just across the U.S., but the world, so we can unite to find cures and improve quality of life of patients and their families.

This year's winners are:

Jonathan Licht, M.D. is director of the University of Florida Health Cancer Center, where he holds the Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Chair. Dr. Licht is an expert in epigenetics, the science that explains how environmental and behavioral factors can alter the way human genes work. This is vital in blood cancer since today we know that cancer is largely driven by mutations in genes or changes in how normal genes work. Dr. Licht is a volunteer member and the Chair of the LLS Medical & Scientific Affairs Committee, where he collaborates in the evaluation and awarding of new research grants.

"I am deeply grateful to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, which has funded my work for over 25 years, for this honor. LLS support for researchers at all stages of their career has led to real progress for blood cancer patients," says Dr. Jonathan Licht. "I also admire LLS's dedication to patient services and survivorship."

Susan O'Brien, M.D. recently retired as Associate Director for Clinical Science, Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center and Medical Director, Sue & Ralph Stern Center for Clinical Trials & Research, University of California Irvine. She is an internationally recognized leader in the research of treatment for leukemia, and an expert in several treatments used as the standard of care for chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Dr. O'Brien is a member of the Therapy Acceleration Program (TAP) Advisory Council, which provides guidance and oversight for the LLS venture philanthropy initiative. She formerly served as member of the LLS TAP Committee for nine years, where she was involved in approving TAP funding leading to new FDA drug approvals for blood cancer. She also served on the LLS Medical & Scientific Affairs Committee reviewing funding recommendations for research grants.

"Throughout my career it has been a privilege to work with LLS. This wonderful organization has made enormous strides in accelerating the availability of new therapy for the treatment of various leukemias," says Dr. Susan O'Brien. "What LLS has done to change the paradigm for patients with leukemia is truly outstanding. This is a big thank you to both the dedicated staff and the generous donors who do so much to make this happen. I am so honored and thrilled to receive this Excellence in Scientific Service award."

