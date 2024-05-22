The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is Accepting Applications for Up to $2.5 Million in Funding Through its Equity in Access Research Program

RYE BROOK, N.Y., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) Equity in Access Research Program announced the opening of its application process for the 2025 funding cycle. Now through September 12, 2024, researchers are invited to submit Letters of Intent for studies that align with the topic of "Building Evidence for Effective Interventions to Increase Therapeutic Cancer Clinical Trial Accrual: Promoting Access for Patients from Underrepresented Groups." LLS's Equity in Access Research Program will review submissions to allocate up to $2.5 million per funded study, with awards to begin next summer.

"For LLS, a key part of advancing health equity is a commitment to reducing and ultimately eliminating health disparities that impact patients with and survivors of a blood cancer," said Eric Cooks, Ph.D., Senior Program Director of LLS's Equity in Access Research Program. "This program is designed to generate evidence that will guide changes in healthcare policy and practice to ensure that all individuals affected by blood cancer can access and utilize the treatment, care, and resources necessary to optimize their quality of life and outcomes, throughout their journey from diagnosis to survivorship."

LLS's Equity in Access Research Program Key Dates & Deadlines:

May 22, 2024 : Application period begins

Application period begins June 18, 2024 ( 12:00 p.m. ET ): Webinar for prospective applicants (register here)

Webinar for prospective applicants (register here) September 12, 2024 ( 3:00 p.m. ET ): Deadline to submit Letters of Intent

Deadline to submit Letters of Intent November 1, 2024 : LLS notifies applicants whether they are invited to submit a full proposal

LLS notifies applicants whether they are invited to submit a full proposal January 30, 2025 ( 3:00 p.m. ET ): Deadline for invited applicants to submit full proposals and associated documents

Deadline for invited applicants to submit full proposals and associated documents April/ May 2025 : Notification of awards

Notification of awards July 1, 2025 : Grant start date

To learn more about LLS's Equity in Access Research Program, including how to apply, study criteria, key dates and deadlines, award amounts, and more, visit https://www.lls.org/research/equity-access-research-grants.

Since its launch in 2022, LLS's Equity in Access Research Program has awarded more than $5 million in funding to health services researchers across the US. The work funded through the program is making an impact and gaining recognition – earlier this year, an article co-authored by Dr. Stacie Dusetzina, a health policy researcher at Vanderbilt University, and Dr. Lauren Nicholas, a health economist at the University of Colorado Anschutz, titled "Comparing Medicare plan selection among beneficiaries with and without a history of cancer," was selected as an "Editor's Choice" article by Health Affairs Scholar.

LLS proudly and gratefully acknowledges the leadership support of Royalty Pharma and AstraZeneca for their support of the Equity in Access Research Program and other initiatives focused on reducing healthcare disparities in blood cancer care and treatment.

This year, LLS's Equity in Access Research Program team will be onsite in Chicago at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting from June 1 – 3. To learn more about the program and the current Request for Proposals, please stop by booth #10005 to speak with an LLS representative.

