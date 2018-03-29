The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) Names Avella Executive Hamilton Baiden as the Corporate Walk Chair for Greater Phoenix Light The Night

LLS' largest annual fundraising event, Light the Night, is held in 150 communities each fall to find cures and provide access to treatments for blood cancer patients. As the local volunteer leader for Light the Night, Baiden will lead efforts to accelerate corporate support and drive revenue growth to advance LLS's ultimate goal of creating a world without blood cancers. Baiden's vast experience in strategic sales and marketing, along with connection to the local oncology community make him an ideal choice for the role.

"Light The Night is a truly spectacular event that is meaningful to patients and their families in so many ways," Baiden said. "I am honored to serve as the Corporate Walk Chair and look forward to encouraging local businesses and corporations to join me and Avella in supporting LLS as we take significant steps together to end cancer."

Phoenix-based Avella, one of the nation's largest specialty pharmacies, has been a sponsor of Light the Night in Phoenix and Tucson for several years and is dedicated to empowering patients, providers and other organizations – like LLS – across the entire healthcare continuum. LLS has invested more than $1 billion in cutting-edge research to advance therapies and, thanks to this investment, survival rates for patients with many blood cancers have doubled, tripled and even quadrupled since the early 1960s. Yet, despite these advances, about one third of patients with blood cancer still do not survive even five years after their diagnosis.

The Greater Phoenix Light The Night will be held on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. To become part of the Light The Night family, contact the Arizona Chapter at 602-567-7586, or visit www.lightthenight.org/az.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is the world's largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care. www.lls.org

About Avella

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Avella Specialty Pharmacy is a National Accredited Specialty Pharmacy, providing individualized care and support to patients since 1996. Avella's clinical pharmacists and staff members are experts in managing complex disease states and providing compassionate care. The company offers a nationwide distribution service to complement its retail locations. In 2016, Avella was named Specialty Pharmacy of the Year by NASP, a nationally recognized pharmacy trade committee. Inc. Magazine's 2017 list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the country included Avella for the eleventh consecutive year and also recognized Avella as the fastest-growing woman-led company in 2015. In addition, the Arizona Corporate Excellence Awards named Avella Specialty Pharmacy as the second fastest-growing private company based in the state in 2016. For more information, please visit www.avella.com.

