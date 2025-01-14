The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Names Lore Gruenbaum, Ph.D., New Chief Scientific Officer

Lore Gruenbaum, Ph.D., will oversee the planning and execution of the strategy for all LLS's research programs

Dr. Gruenbaum succeeds Lee Greenberger, Ph.D., who retired in December after serving as The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's chief scientific officer for the last 11 years

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Lore Gruenbaum, Ph.D., an executive with a proven track record in oncology research, drug discovery, and development, as its new chief scientific officer.

Lore Gruenbaum, Ph.D., is The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's new chief scientific officer. In her new role, Dr. Gruenbaum will oversee the strategic planning and execution of the strategy of LLS’s research programs

In her new role, Dr. Gruenbaum will oversee the strategic planning and execution of the strategy of LLS's research programs. This includes LLS's first-of-its-kind Beat AML® Master Clinical trial, as well as its more than $250 million in academic grants and its venture philanthropy arm, the Therapy Acceleration Program (TAP), which Dr. Gruenbaum has led since joining LLS in 2020.

"Lore has been a phenomenal leader of some of the brightest minds throughout her career," says Gwen Nichols, M.D., LLS chief medical officer. "Lore has been laser-focused on improving the lives of patients. Her promotion to chief scientific officer will not only continue to grow our excellence as the leader in blood cancer research but also make science more accessible to everyone."

Under her leadership, TAP launched 12 new partnerships with U.S. and European biotechnology companies to accelerate high-risk, innovative blood cancer treatments. TAP partner companies also announced or started more than a dozen new clinical trials, including four trials, that if successful, will be the last stop before FDA drug approval.

Prior to joining LLS, Dr. Gruenbaum spent more than two decades in drug discovery and development across multiple therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology and virology.

Dr. Gruenbaum received a Ph.D. in biochemistry in her native Germany before moving to the United States to complete her postdoctoral research at Yale University.

Her promotion to chief scientific officer comes after Lee Greenberger, Ph.D., retired on December 31. During his 11-year tenure, LLS funded approximately 1,000 research projects totaling more than $600 million to accelerate treatment innovations that are extending and improving the lives of patients with every type of blood cancer.

LLS also contributed to 70% of the 150 FDA approvals for blood cancer, including one of the first CAR T-cell therapies, under Dr. Greenberger's leadership. Additionally, LLS raised approximately $250 million for biomedical research and the organization via collaborations, gifts from foundations, individual donors, and TAP return on investments.

"Lee first became a member of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's family in 1989 when he received a Special Fellow Career Development grant for his research," says E. Anders Kolb, M.D., LLS's president and chief executive officer. "It's remarkable to see the achievements that happened during his time as LLS's chief scientific officer, and we wish him the best as he enjoys his retirement."

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life of all patients and their families. LLS funds life-saving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

