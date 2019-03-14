The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Silicon Valley Chapter Announces Local 2019 Students of the Year Winners

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Through The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) Silicon Valley Students of the Year campaign presented by Silicon Valley Bank, more than 39 motivated high school students raised over $297,000 for LLS's cutting-edge cancer research and patient services. Pranav Aida, Abhinav Balla and Surya Sripathi of Team Cure Creators and freshman from Evergreen Valley High School, raised the most funds in Silicon Valley and earned the winning title, "Students of the Year." These fundraising superstars raised funds to support LLS's goal to find cures for blood cancers and ensure that patients have access to lifesaving treatments.

Students of the Year is a seven-week philanthropic leadership development program during which students foster professional skills such as entrepreneurship, marketing, and project management in order to raise funds for LLS, the world's largest nonprofit fighting blood cancer. The title Student(s) of the Year is awarded to the candidate or co-candidates in each community who raises the most funds during the competition. Top local fundraisers become eligible to win the national title. The students raise money in honor of a local patient hero who is currently battling or is in remission from a blood cancer.

"Congratulations to Team Cure Creators and all our candidates, supporters and volunteers who helped to make Students of the Year a huge success," said Jeff Scanlan, Silicon Valley & Monterey Bay Area Chapter's Executive Director. "For these incredible individuals, it's not just about winning a title; it's all about the impact they are making in their communities and the generations ahead of them. From The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's beginning 70 years ago with the development of new treatments for childhood leukemia to today's advances in precision medicine and immunotherapy, LLS has led the way in changing the way we treat cancer and care for patients."

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the world's largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

