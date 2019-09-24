The Level Up: Financial Freedom Movement Heads to Indianapolis to Celebrate 10,000 Individuals Paying Down Over $22 Million of Consumer Debt

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr. and dfree®, the financial freedom movement that has unprecedentedly aided nearly 10,000 individuals in paying down more than $22 million of consumer debt through its Billion Dollar Challenge, is headed to Indianapolis for the ultimate financial freedom level up, September 26-28. The groundbreaking organization will host its dfree® Level Up Leadership Retreat in partnership with Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church where Reverend Darryl K. Webster is the senior pastor. Longtime dfree® partner Prudential Financial serves as the title sponsor of this event.

The retreat weekend will take attendees to the next level of financial freedom through live workshops and trainings, exclusive access to new dfree® Solutions, resources and tools, partnerships and offerings, panel discussions and new books on topics such as entrepreneurship, banking solutions, legacy and more.

"The first step to financial freedom is to free yourself from debt. We currently help our people do that with no problem," says Dr. Soaries, Founder and CEO of dfree®. "We now have tools and resources for people after the burden of debt has been lifted. In 2020, dfree® will be able to get people the tools they need to do better, solve problems and achieve significant outcomes."

dfree® is the leading financial freedom movement programmed to equip the African American community with the strategies and resources to live a financially empowered life. Founded in 2005 by Dr. Soaries, the movement has grown globally and is used by more than 4,000 churches and 200,000 individuals. dfree® empowers churches, community organizations and individuals to lead richer lives by improving how they think about and manage money.

Highlights of the retreat weekend include a free celebration concert featuring gospel singing sensations The Walls Group and Tiffany Andrews of BET's Sunday Best, sponsored by MoneyLion; a special documentary screening of Urban One's Legacy Lives On, featuring dfree® and powered by Prudential; plus, special programming for nearly 1,000 high school students featuring media mogul and entrepreneur Yandy Smith.

"dfree® is a strategy and a movement that seeks to mitigate the lingering effects of the legacies of denial and determination among African Americans," continued Soaries, who is also a former New Jersey Secretary of State. "Although we faced systemic denials for all of these years, we can celebrate tremendous achievement against formidable odds that are worthy of celebration."

dfree® participants and organizations from around the nation have proven that financial freedom is possible to overcome and achieve. Debt reduction, improved credit scores, homeownership, entrepreneurship and increased investing are just a few of the accomplishments achieved by dfree® graduates.

About the dfree® Financial Freedom Movement:

As the only faith-based, wealth-building system specifically designed with the black community in mind, dfree® delivers access to financial freedom. dfree® uses a variety of tools to educate, motivate and support people who make the choice to achieve and sustain financial freedom. dfree® began as a faith-based initiative to help stem an epidemic of overspending, particularly in the African-American community. dfree® has grown into a movement that gives participants the: ability to handle their own financial responsibilities; willingness to help others do the same; and, capacity to leave assets for future generations.

In the tradition of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., dfree® also is a movement to help achieve economic justice in America. Rev. Dr. King once said, "We must never let it be said that we spend more for the evanescent and ephemeral than for the eternal values of freedom and justice." dfree® emphasizes controlling money matters so that individuals have the freedom to focus on more purposeful pursuits.

