The Level.Up Adjustable Deck Pedestal Joist Support System Redefines Deck Building

"We are excited to introduce the Level.Up Adjustable Deck Pedestal Joist Support System as an industry game-changer that addresses the common pain points in building ground-level decks," said Jennifer Johnson, Business Development Manager at DAP. "This innovative solution allows for a fast and easy deck build. It's ideal for the professional deck or hardscape installer, as well as the do-it-yourselfer looking to transform their outdoor living spaces."

The Level.Up Adjustable Deck Pedestals attach to wood joists to build plank decks. They can be installed over existing stable concrete slabs or pavers, without the need to demolish and remove them, as well as over compact soil or gravel.

The Level.Up Pedestal System consists of four components that stack and nest together to support the deck's joist substructure. The telescoping Adjustable Pedestal can be easily raised or lowered by twisting by hand to adjust for height. Each deck pedestal can adjust from 2 ½-inches to 5 ½-inches in height.

The pedestals can also be adjusted to compensate for up to a maximum of 8% ground slope on compact or solid surfaces by using the Slope Leveler component. One Slope Leveler compensates for up to 2% slope (¼-inch per foot) and up to four Slope Levelers can be stacked under each Pedestal.

Accessories are available and sold separately to provide additional height, leveling or deck expansion. They include 1-½ and 4-inch Height Adjustment Couplers, Slope Levelers, ½-inch Fixed Height Pedestal, Flexible Shims and a 2 Pedestal Expansion Kit that allows the user to add an additional joist or 16 -inches of width to the deck.

Manufactured from heavy-duty engineered polymer, Level.Up Adjustable Pedestals, components and accessories are exceptionally durable. The Adjustable Pedestal and Fixed Height Pedestal hold up to 750 lbs per pedestal. They are weather, freeze and mold resistant, offering long-lasting performance in many environments. Level.Up is available in a 12 Pedestal Kit which builds an 8 foot wide x 10 foot long deck using 2x6 nominal lumber. One or more kits may be used for a customizable deck design.

The Level.Up Adjustable Deck Pedestal Joist Support System (other than Flexible Shims) is backed by a 10-year limited warranty. It is currently available nationwide at The Home Depot.com and on Amazon.com, as well as at selected TAL Building Centers in the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit https://www.level-updecking.com/ and check out the video.

About Level.Up

Bison Level.Up is manufactured by Bison Innovative Products and distributed by DAP Global Inc.

For over three decades, Bison Innovative Products has been the trusted choice for commercial engineers, architects, builders, and installers seeking improved and reliable rooftop construction solutions. Bison Innovative Products has become the North American leader in adjustable pedestals for commercial roof decks. Bison Innovative Products is a d/b/a of United Construction Products, LLC.

Since 1865, DAP Global Inc. has been a leading manufacturer and supplier of caulks, sealants, foam, adhesives, and repair products with a history of first-to-market innovations with trusted, quality, reliable and long-lasting products for professional contractors, remodelers and do-it-yourselfers.

