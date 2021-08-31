The Lewkowicz Group, Powered by Encore Real Estate Investment Services, Launches to Meet Strong Demand for Commercial Real Estate Nationwide

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citing a strong demand for Commercial Real Estate nationwide, The Lewkowicz Group -- a new force in a client-centric boutique Commercial Real Estate brokerage led by Dan Lewkowicz and powered by Encore Real Estate Investment Services -- was formally launched last week. According to Lewkowicz, Owner and founder of DanOnTop.com and CEO of CRE PRO Course, The Lewkowicz Group is ideally positioned to offer industry-leading value and service to its CRE clients.

"Besides having the support of the best and brightest brokerage in the world, led by Managing Partners Brandon Hanna, Deno Bistolarides, and Ryan Vinco, I also feel blessed to be working with such talented, honest and knowledgeable individuals on my team," said Lewkowicz, whose real estate background ranges from flipping homes, selling investment properties, title insurance, and business development, to the construction industry specializing in building homes for the disabled and later founding the industry's premier CRE investment and brokerage training platform.

Already on pace to shatter previous CRE sales records, The Lewkowicz Group adheres to a long-standing principle, "If you provide value, everything else follows," says Lewkowicz, co-founder of CRE PRO Course, a popular new online commercial real estate course that offers "insider" secrets, step-by-step instruction, and a supportive LinkedIn "community" to people interested in earning $500,000 annually selling or investing in commercial real estate.

Lewkowicz also hosts a popular international streamcast™ called DanOnTop. Produced by NRM Streamcast™, DanOnTop is part of an exciting new platform broadcasting simultaneously to Desktops, Mobile, Smart TVs and Podcasts, and featuring top commercial real estate industry experts. "The show spotlights extraordinarily knowledgeable and interesting CRE professionals, while highlighting the many opportunities CRE offers. For example, more professional women and minority real estate agents are transitioning into commercial real estate and finding great success, including those within The Lewkowicz Group."

The Lewkowicz Group is a diverse, inclusive team of professionals (all graduates of the CREPROSuite of services) working both locally and remotely from as far away as Israel. "When a client contacts us, they're guaranteed to receive exemplarily service," he said. "Our team includes Ellie Fein, Client Services Coordinator, Cynthia Slack, BLS., Executive Assistant, Karolina Lutrzkowska, Associate Advisor, and Samantha Shaya, Director of Investment Sales."

For Lewkowicz, a sought-after CRE professional specializing in multi-tenant shopping centers, medical office buildings, office space, industrial, quick service restaurants and more, The Group is the culmination of years of experience. "Whether I was flipping houses in Detroit, or up to my ears in construction work, I was gaining invaluable experience and building wonderful friendships all leading to this day," he added.

If you're interested in learning more about The Lewkowicz Group, the CRE Pro Course or watching the DanOnTop Streamcast™ for free, go to DanOnTop.com or email TheLewkowiczGroup.com.

