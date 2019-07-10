The Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center is Hosting an Exclusive Private Screening and Reception of Robin's Wish at Lincoln Center in New York

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, the Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center will host a special exclusive screening of Robin's Wish. This timely documentary centers around the life of beloved comedian and actor, Robin Williams. It explores the untold love story of his marriage to Susan Schneider Williams, his tragic suicide, and his experience coping with his undiagnosed Lewy Body Dementia.

Pushing past the traditional boundaries of a biopic, this documentary looks deeper into Williams' struggle in the later part of his life. Fans celebrate Williams as a comedic genius and remember him for giving the gift of laughter to the world. While this is a true and beautiful legacy, Robin's Wish delves deeper into an equally important part of Williams' life–his battle with an undiagnosed disease: Lewy Body Dementia (LBD).

Robin's Wish also destigmatizes mental symptoms of physiological and neurological diseases. The groundbreaking documentary inspires conversation about LBD, furthering research that helps people with LBD receive an accurate diagnosis and treatment.

This event has been planned in an effort to connect with community, broaden understanding of Lewy Body Dementia, and increase awareness of the disease.

The exclusive private film screening and reception will be held at Lincoln Center in the Walter Reade Theater which will also include engaging conversations with Susan Schneider Williams, Director Tyler Norwood, and Dr. Susan Bressman.

Interested parties may purchase tickets online through the Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center website.

Generous silver sponsors of this event include 80th Street Residence, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., and the Robert Halper Foundation.

About Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center

The Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center offers loving support and information to caregivers of those suffering from Lewy Body Dementia. Through our online resource center, we connect those affected by LBD and foster a better understanding of the diagnosis, care, and treatment of the misunderstood disease.

The Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center was founded in an effort to ease the burden of caring for those suffering with LBD. It is our hope that through our actions, events, outreach, and donations, Lewy Body Dementia will be diagnosed sooner so that patients can receive the proper care and treatment they need to live quality lives.

