The Liambro Carrier, a Multi-Functional Car Seat Carrier, Launches on Kickstarter

The Liambro Carrier is a light-weight, all-in-one car seat carrier and day pack, designed with travel and adventure in mind, and built for parents on the go.

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Liambro Carrier, the world's first multi-functional car seat carrier launched earlier this week on Kickstarter. Created by Wil Brooks, a single parent who understands the unique needs of raising and traveling with a young child. The Liambro Carrier, is a lightweight, practical, all-in-one car seat carrier and day pack that is built for parents on the go, and is unlike anything else on the market.

Now that life is getting back to normal after the pandemic and we want to start experiencing life and adventure again, safety and sanitation are a key concern for everyone, especially parents. The Liambro Carrier provides you with the opportunity to comfortably bring your own car seat with you from short day trips to long-distance travels.

Versatility

With the Liambro Carrier, you can quickly and effortlessly pack and unpack your child's car seat as you hop in and out of the car, or on and off a plane, while keeping it protected and sanitary from the outside environment. The Liambro Carrier is multi-functional and can easily attach to rolling luggage or be used as a backpack when carrying your child's car seat. Storage will never be an issue with the Liambro Carrier as its many storage compartments allow you to pack diapers, toys, snacks, valuables, and anything else you may need. The Liambro Carrier also conveniently converts to a day-bag/diaper bag allowing you to use it anytime.

"I already love the Liambro Carrier. It has so many pockets and extra space." - Alzbeta (mom who loves to travel with her young family)

Support the Liambro Carrier

Our Kickstarter is now live!

In order to reach our goal of making this unique product available to all parents on-the-go, we need your support. We have a motivated goal of $8000 CAN so we can take the Canadian-designed Liambro Carrier to the next round of production.

The Liambro Carrier | The Functional Car Seat Carrier

For further information email Wil Brooks (Founder) at [email protected]

Wil (founder) and son with Liambro Carrier at the Airport

