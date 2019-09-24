The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers Partners with Northern California-based M.B. McGowan & Associates Insurance Agency

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers announced today a partnership with M.B. McGowan & Associates of Novato, CA.

M.B. McGowan & Associates is an independent insurance agency that works exclusively with surety bonds, largely for the construction industry. "With the diversity of talent in our industry, you never meet someone who everyone describes the exact same way: Best in Class," said Jerry Pickett, CEO of The Liberty Company. "But that's Mike McGowan and we couldn't be happier to bring his extensive background in the construction surety space together with Liberty's insurance capabilities. We've needed this specialty and are so fortunate to find good people like Mike and Sue, along with the great support team they've put together, they're amazing at what they do and we're going to have a lot of fun together."

Established in 1999, M.B. McGowan represents some of the largest insurance companies in the world. They bring an expertise to their clients that few competitors can provide. "Finding the right company to partner with is tricky! Can we both bring value to each other? Do our missions and visions align? Will our cultures vibe? Liberty checks all the boxes, we are excited to be part of the family!" said Sue McGowan, CFO of M.B. McGowan

The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers provides entrepreneurial producers and agency owners a unique platform to create equity value in a rapidly growing organization with an amazing culture built on trust, excellence, creativity, diversity, teamwork, good feelings and fun. Liberty is an independently owned, full-service broker with offices throughout the country.

