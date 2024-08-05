The Liberty Group Announces Chandra Pappas as New Chief Operating Officer

HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Liberty Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Chandra Pappas as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Pappas will oversee daily operations and collaborate closely with CEO Matthew Smith to execute the company's strategic vision and uphold its core values.

Matthew Smith expressed enthusiasm about the new appointment, stating, "Chandra brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of driving operational excellence and fostering growth at every level. Her commitment to innovation, coupled with her dedication to a collaborative and inclusive work environment, aligns perfectly with our values at The Liberty Group. I am confident that Chandra will further elevate our service offerings, strengthen client relationships, and empower our already talented team to achieve new heights."

Chandra Pappas joins The Liberty Group with over 20 years of experience in talent management. Her previous roles include serving as Chief Operating Officer at Nelson Companies and Senior Vice President at Randstad Professionals. Throughout her career, Pappas has demonstrated a remarkable ability to develop and execute high-level initiatives and strategies, resulting in significant market share gains, enhanced profitability, and improved margin growth.

Pappas holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Towson University and was recognized on Staffing Industry Analyst's 2021 Global Power 150 List, an accolade that honors top women executives making a substantial impact on the staffing industry.

The Liberty Group is excited to welcome Chandra Pappas and looks forward to the continued growth and success under her leadership.

About The Liberty Group:

The Liberty Group is a leading multifamily staffing and property management recruitment firm dedicated to providing exceptional service and fostering professional growth for over 45 years. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, The Liberty Group connects top talent with outstanding opportunities in the multifamily industry.

