The Life and Legacy of Hockey Legend Henry Boucha Electrifies in a New History Film from Twin Cities PBS

"The Electric Indian" chronicles Boucha's Olympic and NHL career, the aftermath of his career-ending eye injury and reclamation of his Ojibwe culture.

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Cities PBS is thrilled to announce the premiere of its newest documentary, "The Electric Indian," an extraordinary and heartfelt exploration of the life and legacy of Minnesota hockey icon Henry Boucha. Produced by TPT filmmaker Leya Hale (Sisseton Wahpeton Dakota, Diné), the film takes viewers on a captivating journey through Boucha's incredible athletic career, legal battles with the NHL, and his inspiring path to healing and cultural reclamation.

"The Electric Indian" promises to be a gripping and emotional portrait of a true sports hero. Boucha's story is one of resilience, determination, and the importance of cultural heritage.

"Throughout production, we witnessed how cherished and beloved Henry was by his family, friends and community as we documented his life," says Hale. "He was more than a hockey legend – he was a great family man, mentor, community leader and a magnificent storyteller."

Boucha's journey is nothing short of remarkable. Hailing from the Anishinaabe (Ojibwe) community in Warroad, Minnesota, Boucha's meteoric rise in the world of hockey is celebrated throughout the film. He was a star in the NHL and the 1972 Olympics until his career was tragically cut short by a brutal on-ice assault and injury. "The Electric Indian" sheds light on the challenges and adversity Boucha faced during this critical period in his life. Moreover, the documentary celebrates Boucha's journey of healing and cultural reclamation. It showcases how Boucha reconnected with his Indigenous heritage, empowering him to overcome adversity and find renewed purpose.

"The Electric Indian" has been made possible through the generous support of Vision Maker Media, an Indigenous-led organization dedicated to empowering and engaging Native people to share their stories, as well as Minnesota's Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund and the Manitou Foundation.

"The Electric Indian" premieres on Tuesday, March 26 at 8 pm on TPT 2 and will be available for streaming on the PBS App on the same date. Don't miss this opportunity to witness an incredible journey of a Minnesota hockey legend, his fight for justice, and his cultural reawakening.

