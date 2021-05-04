The Life-Saving Necessity of Clean, Pure Water - BrightWater Energy Solutions Unveils Technological Breakthrough: Easily Deployed, Compact, High-Volume, Off-Grid Solar Purification System to Help Solve Ongoing Water Scarcity and Sanitation Crisis in Developing Global Regions

CARLISLE, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightWater Energy Solutions LLC and UniCore Investment LLC jointly announced the launch of cutting-edge potable water technology to help eliminate clean water scarcity in developing global regions like Africa. Designed by a former U.S. Navy engineer and a dedicated team with experience in water-deprived areas, BrightWater is low-energy and easily deployed in days. With access to a borehole, the all-in-one fully automated system provides ultra-filtration down to .2 microns, needs no consumable components, and is capable of filling a 180-liter container in 2.5 minutes, producing up to 98,901 liters per day distributed through 10 nozzles. The BrightWater Unit can also be outfitted with multiple disinfectant washing stations, offering onsite clean handwashing as needed.

"This is the only compact system of its kind in the world, addressing a full scope of water scarcity issues: purity, access, volume, sanitation, and economic feasibility," said BrightWater owner and founder, Joe Carbine. "Our unique Solar Powered Water Dispensing Unit pumps and distributes a very large volume continuously, from multiple spickets, and all but eliminates those long lines of unfortunate women and girls often seen crowded around water sources. People in this situation struggle to get any water for drinking and cooking at all, let alone for handwashing and cleaning. Our system also channels purified water to individual washing stations, promoting hygiene among the water collectors. The entire BrightWater system was created for power, portability, effectiveness, and cost. Combining all these new technologies together into one clean water delivery system provides great flexibility in pricing, which will pay back investors in an unusual short period of time.

Access to clean water is a global challenge keenly felt in developing regions, with poorly managed water and lack-of-sanitation exposing countless millions to preventable health risks like cholera, dysentery, hepatitis A, typhoid, and polio. The World Health Organization estimates that polluted water causes an estimated 842,000 people to die each year from diarrhea alone, with 361,000 of these being children under the age of five.

