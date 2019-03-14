The Life Sciences Division Appoints Professor Ashley George as Director - Research

LONDON, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Life Sciences Division (TLSD), a specialist independent investment bank to global life sciences companies today announces the appointment of Professor Ashley George as Director - Research.

Professor Ashley George PhD FRSC has over 26 years of experience in the life sciences industry most recently at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) as Global Head of Centre of Excellence for Innovation and Consumerisation. This was a specialist business unit for developing and implementing cross business collaboration across all GSK business units including the award winning MyAsthma App for patients. Ashley is a visiting Professor of Digital Transformation at University College London, and a co-founder of the Pistoia Alliance a global not for profit organisation with a goal to reduce the barriers to innovation across Life Sciences R&D. He was Head of Discovery at Vernalis/Cerberus, and prior to that was at SmithKline Beecham as an Investigator, Computational Chemistry leading Alzheimer's Research. Ashley began his career in the industry as a post-doctoral research fellow at Ciba Geigy.

Professor Ashley George, Director - Research said:

"The 4th industrial revolution is now well under way. It is creating new technologies that are fusing the physical, digital and biological world. My experience working across medical research, IT and drug delivery systems only highlights the benefits this is bringing to our industry and society. The Life Sciences Division is uniquely placed to interpret and harness these developments for the benefit of its clients."

Alia Minhas, Chief Executive Officer of TLSD, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Ashley to The Life Sciences Division. Ashley has spent his career at the vanguard of innovation and new technology in Life Sciences. This expertise will give our clients a unique global and strategic insight into the rapidly developing technologies transforming our industry. His deep industry knowledge, research background and commercial experience will provide clients with a comprehensive insight to value these exciting and attractive commercial developments and opportunities."

Dr. Navid Malik, Head of Life Sciences Research, said:

"In an increasingly convergent world, it is critical that we embrace new technologies and innovations so that global benefits are handled and positioned correctly with respect to developing and deploying the right clinical applications for the right outcomes. The Life Sciences Division is working with companies that have a high degree of innovation and disruptive approaches which we see key to driving value in the life sciences industry."

About The Life Sciences Division

The Life Sciences Division (TLSD) is an independent investment firm providing advisory services to companies and investors in the life sciences sector. It is based in London and provides support to Life Science companies on a global basis. Its clients include companies that harness disruptive technologies such as cell therapies, gene therapies, microbiome companies, oncolytic virus technologies, artificial intelligence and digital technologies. Companies that are developing 3rd generation assets in drugs such as immunotherapies. With novel real-time imaging modalities, precision medicine, drug-device combinations in the area of plasma physics, and highly novel immune-therapy businesses spanning both oncology and auto-immune disease. TLSD, provides corporate finance, corporate broking and corporate research aiming to accelerate the healthcare revolution and create greater clinical value and better patient outcomes.

