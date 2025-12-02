The Life You Can Save Launches AI-Powered "SmartAdvisor" to Help Donors Maximize Global Impact

This Giving Tuesday, the nonprofit's latest AI innovation brings clarity to philanthropy, simplifying how donors identify the most effective ways to give

SEATTLE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Giving Tuesday, The Life You Can Save , a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting extreme poverty, has launched an AI-powered SmartAdvisor GPT tool to help donors get faster, easier guidance on how to make the most impact with their donations this giving season and beyond.

"AI is poised to reshape moments like Giving Tuesday by removing the friction that keeps people from giving with confidence," said Andrea La Mesa, Co-CEO of The Life You Can Save. "When donors can instantly access clear, personalized, evidence-based guidance, it becomes much easier to translate good intentions into high-impact action. Tools like our SmartAdvisor won't replace the human side of generosity, but they will help more people cut through complexity, understand where their donation can do the most good and make meaningful decisions in the moment when they feel most motivated to give."

The new tool, developed through ChatGPT and now integrated directly into The Life You Can Save's website, provides donors with personalized giving recommendations based on their interests, values and philanthropic goals. By combining AI technology with The Life You Can Save's rigorous charity evaluation process, SmartAdvisor offers tailored, high-impact giving opportunities by answering donors' questions and asking insightful follow ups.

SmartAdvisor is aimed to deliver the same level of expertise, insight and evidence-based guidance as a human Giving Advisor. By drawing on The Life You Can Save's extensive research library, it helps donors cut through complexity and quickly understand where their support can make the greatest difference. The tool offers an accessible entry point for anyone seeking clarity in their giving, whether they're exploring causes for the first time or refining their long-standing philanthropic goals.

"SmartAdvisor isn't a replacement for a human advisor, it's meant to be another option for those seeking help," continued La Mesa. "It's an additional avenue to navigate their giving journey with greater confidence, removing the barriers that come with sorting through dense information."

Drawing directly from the information on The Life You Can Save's website, SmartAdvisor surfaces only the most relevant content to a donor's specific questions, making it faster and easier to gain the clarity needed for high impact decisions. The intuitive tool will continue to be available to donors beyond giving season, offering ongoing support grounded in the organization's methodology, principles and current recommended charities. For donors who prefer the guidance of a real person, The Life You Can Save continues to offer meetings with Giving Advisors for free.

To learn more and use SmartAdvisor, visit https://www.thelifeyoucansave.org/ .

About The Life You Can Save

The Life You Can Save was founded to promote high-impact philanthropy, meaning giving that is research-based and cost-effective. Its mission is to improve the lives of people living in poverty by changing the way people think about and donate to charity. The team at The Life You Can Save does research to develop a list of recommended nonprofits delivering high-impact interventions across all of the dimensions of poverty. The Life You Can Save works to raise awareness of and connect donors with its recommended giving opportunities to increase the impact of giving. Through research and funds, The Life You Can Save offers a simplified donating process for individuals who want to maximize their impact in uplifting people experiencing extreme poverty.

Learn more about high-impact philanthropy at thelifeyoucansave.org .

LINK TO SMARTADVISOR GPT: Here .

