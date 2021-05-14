The Lifetime Value Company Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses On Inc. Magazine's Annual List Of Best Workplaces For 2021

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lifetime Value Company (LTV) has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.

With a portfolio of brands including BeenVerified, Bumper, Ownerly and more, The Lifetime Value Company is a fast-growing technology organization that builds exciting data products, from web-based services to best-in-class apps. Unlocking long-term value for customers and employees is at the heart of what we do. The company culture promotes excellence through mentorship, the collective ownership of success and the flexibility to create a model of work-life balance that promotes well-being.

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

"We're honored to be recognized as a Best Workplace by Inc. magazine," said Josh Levy, CEO and co-founder of LTV Co. "Our greatest asset is our people, and we are inspired and humbled by how our team has created a remote culture that continues to value collaboration, communication and mentorship throughout this challenging year."

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

The Lifetime Value Company is a tech company with a culture of innovation and passion for data. We build and ship best-in-class apps and web-based products and tools that put the power of information into the hands of our customers. Our mission is to help people discover, understand and use data in their everyday lives. To find out more information and see available job openings, visit www.ltvco.com .

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

