The LifeWave MOVE Challenge Supports Employee Health and Community Wellness

Employing hundreds of people worldwide, LifeWave manufactures and sells products that boost energy, optimize sleep, reduce stress, encourage healing, boost athletic performance, and contribute to a more youthful appearance. Through its recent MOVE Challenge, the company encouraged its workers around the globe to up their exercise quotient by counting their steps daily.

Specifically, the MOVE Challenge divided LifeWave employees into teams in offices from Ireland to Japan, from the Philippines to San Diego , to engage in a competition that involved the tabulation of daily steps taken. While racing to rack up the most steps, these teams also moved closer to optimum cardiovascular health.

With every step that they took, MOVE Challenge participants simultaneously raised much-needed money for the local nonprofit COPE Galway . In the end, the LifeWave initiative raised more than €8,500 for this worthy charity. The donated funds went directly to COPE Galway's extensive efforts to combat the ravaging effects of homelessness and domestic violence. COPE Galway also provides essential services to needy elderly people who can no longer fully care for themselves.

LifeWave's Chief Operations Officer Colman Dillon expressed his sincere appreciation for everyone who contributed to the MOVE Challenge. "A huge congratulations to everyone in all of our sites globally for getting involved– our walk for charity was an amazing success," he said, "Our Galway operations emerged victorious, and their efforts means a donation of €8,500 will be made to the charity of their choosing – thanks to everyone who participated."

Competing with a global employment base, LifeWave's Athenry/Galway team ultimately proved victorious in the MOVE Challenge. This team felt that COPE Galway was a worthy recipient of the philanthropic funds generated by the MOVE Challenge, citing the organization's significant track record of assisting individuals and families in need throughout the greater Galway area.

At the culmination of the MOVE Challenge, Colman Dillon concluded the event by presenting a cheque for €8,500 to COPE Galway. "Thank you to everyone in COPE for their role in the community," he said, "and thanks to the Lifewave team in Athenry for supporting their incredible work."

Although its 2021 initiative is over, LifeWave is eager to continue its charitable commitment to the public at large. In fact, the company is already planning next year's MOVE Challenge.

About LifeWave: Founded in 2004, LifeWave has grown to over 200 employees with offices in the US, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, and the Philippines. It has also expanded around the world and currently supports 14 international distribution centers. Wafer thin and virtually weightless, LifeWave products harness specific frequencies of light to stimulate points on the skin to cause targeted, biological responses at the cellular level. The benefits of LifeWave products include better sleep, more energy, less stress, supporting wound healing, a more youthful appearance, faster sports recovery, and more.

About COPE Galway: A non-profit organization in Galway, Ireland, COPE Galway offers essential support services for individuals and families who are coping with homelessness. It also provides critical help to women and children who are experiencing domestic violence as well as senior citizens who lack the basic assistance that they need to live full, safe, and secure lives. COPE Galway's Domestic Abuse Service provides 24-hour refuge accommodation, a children's support service, and outreach support services throughout the county of Galway.

