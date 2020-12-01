The Light of Healing Hope Foundation Shines Bright for 10 Years

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2010, the Light of Healing Hope Foundation has been committed to bringing comfort to those who are suffering by offering pathways to hope, peace, love, and courage.

Over 56,500 inspirational books have been gifted to hospitals and hospices to comfort patients and their families at a time of adversity. Donations fund the mission of hope and can be made online: www.lightofhealinghope.org/donate.

"The poetry brings sunshine to my day, fills my heart with warmth. I started my day with sadness dealing with my illness but now I feel so much better. The book is the best medicine!" — Infusion Center patient, Sibley Memorial Hospital/ Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Over 100 hospitals, hospices, and centers including Johns Hopkins, NIH, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, INOVA, Children's National Hospital, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, are grateful recipients of the Foundation's gifts.

"The long arm of comfort, peace, hope, and love through Love and Wisdom: 37 Timeless Reflections has touched many. Patients, staff, faith representatives, grief and loss groups, and others feel encouraged. Thank you for holding hands with many lives." — Rev. Dr. Alice V. Thompson, Pastoral Care Coordinator, CalvertHealth Medical Center.

The foundation that sparked from a prayer to bring comfort, receives its funding through generous supporters, all of which have seen first-hand the positive effects these books can have. Grants from The Morris & Gwendolyn Cafritz Foundation, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, and the National Philanthropic Trust have made it possible to reach people across the nation.

2,500 copies of the Light of Healing Hope Foundation's newest book, Love & Peace:37 Eternal Reflections, have been distributed as a soothing respite for times of turmoil.

"This exquisite book transcends time to inspire love, peace, and healing"

—Ambassador Josette Sheeran, President and CEO, Asia Society

Exceeding its 10-year anniversary goal, the Foundation now sets its sights on expanding to 150 centers with 75,000 gifts delivered to those in need.

The Light of Healing Hope Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission to provide gifts of hope to hospitals and hospices to comfort patients and their families at a time of adversity.



