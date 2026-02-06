The Light Park, Backed by Guideboat Capital, Has Acquired Holiday Supply Shop to Expand Its Holiday Entertainment Platform

DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Light Park, a leading operator of large-scale drive-thru holiday light attractions, today announced the acquisition of Holiday Supply Shop, a walk-thru holiday light park operator founded by industry veteran Matt Thompson.

Holiday Supply Shop is known for producing walk-thru holiday light experiences in stadiums and large outdoor venues, supported by a turnkey operating model that includes custom design, creative and logistics. Thompson brings more than 20 years of experience in live event operations, including extensive leadership roles within minor league baseball and venue-based entertainment.

In 2025, Thompson oversaw the operation of six walk-thru holiday light parks across multiple U.S. markets, serving hundreds of thousands of guests in stadium and large-venue environments. His experience includes executing events within active sports facilities, working closely with venue operators to meet operational, safety, and guest-experience standards.

"This acquisition brings a proven walk-thru operating platform and deep stadium expertise into The Light Park organization," said Co-Founder Jasen Coots. "Matt has built a disciplined, scalable model for walk-thru holiday experiences that complements our existing drive-thru operations and expands the range of venues we can support over time."

"Holiday Supply Shop was built around execution and doing things the right way inside complex venue environments," said Thompson. "By joining The Light Park, we're able to take that expertise and apply it at a larger scale, with the operational support and long-term vision to grow thoughtfully."

Following the acquisition, Thompson will continue to lead walk-thru holiday park operations and play a central role in developing The Light Park's stadium and venue-based offerings.

About The Light Park

The Light Park is a leading operator of large-scale drive-thru holiday light attractions, currently operating nine parks across Texas. The company partners with municipalities and venue operators to deliver professionally managed, high-capacity seasonal events serving hundreds of thousands of guests each year. Backed by Guideboat Capital, The Light Park delivers end-to-end holiday entertainment, scaling drive-thru attractions and operating immersive walk-thru experiences at stadiums and large venues nationwide.

About Guideboat Capital

Guideboat Capital is an investment firm focused on partnering with high-quality businesses and high-integrity teams to accelerate their development through strategic investment, operational support, and long-term collaboration.

