The LimFlow System Found to be Cost-Effective, According to the Newest Study Published in the Journal of Critical Limb Ischemia

PARIS, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LimFlow SA, the pioneer in developing minimally-invasive technology to treat chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI), announced remarkable health economic findings for pDVA in the latest study, published July 26th, 2021, in the Journal of Critical Limb Ischemia.

"The cost-effectiveness analysis builds on recently published 12-month data from the PROMISE I study by showing that pDVA with the LimFlow System can be a high-value therapy alternative to the status quo for no-option CLTI patients," stated Peter A. Schneider, MD., Professor of Surgery at the University of California, San Francisco, and co-author of the published article. "This research highlights the health economic benefits of reducing amputations and the need to offer patients a better alternative worldwide."

"CLTI currently affects up to 3.8 million people in the United States and costs the health care system $200-300 billion in all-cause costs annually", said Mary Yost, President, The Sage Group. "More alarming than the costs and prevalence of CLTI is the mortality rate; more patients die within five years of a CLTI diagnosis than with any type of cancer except for lung cancer."

In partnership with experts from the University of California San Francisco, Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School, and Wing Tech Inc, the research found significant and promising data from their cost-effectiveness analysis comparing pDVA with the LimFlow System to the status quo treatment for no-option CLTI patients. The status quo was defined by a meta-analysis conducted by the Yale Cardiovascular Research Group on no-option patient outcomes from other reputable studies ranging from 2006 to 2018, which is pending publication in the Journal of Critical Limb Ischemia. The comparative analysis demonstrates that expected outcome improvements with pDVA entirely justify its incremental costs and qualifies it as a "high value" therapy per established willingness-to-pay thresholds. This important publication further utilized rigorous health-economic methodologies to expose the technology's ability to positively impact the lives of patients who are currently underserved and that LimFlow can do so without overburdening the healthcare system.

"Avoiding major amputation is a key treatment goal in CLTI due to its associated high costs, loss of functional status and quality of life, and high mortality," explained Dan Rose, CEO, LimFlow SA. "The analysis using data from PROMISE I demonstrates our technology can provide significant clinical and health-economic value to patients and healthcare providers who are drastically underserved by the status quo."

Read more about the published study, "Cost-Effectiveness of Percutaneous Deep Vein Arterialization for Patients with No-Option Chronic Limb-Threatening Ischemia: An Exploratory Analysis based on the PROMISE I Study" in The Journal of Critical Limb Ischemia.

About LimFlow SA

LimFlow is a private, venture-backed medical device company transforming the treatment of chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI), a growing clinical need in the face of the prevalence of diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, and an aging population. For more information on the company and the LimFlow pDVA System, visit www.limflow.com

The LimFlow technology is approved for investigational use only in the United States. The LimFlow System received the CE Mark in October 2016 and is currently available commercially in Europe. The LimFlow System has not been approved for sale in the USA, Canada, or Japan.

