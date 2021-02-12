"The Lincoln Laureates" Podcast Debuts Today, Lincoln's Birthday!

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What do American composer, pianist, songwriter, singer, and former child piano prodigy Emily Bear, television journalist, television producer, narrator, and news anchor Bill Kurtis, and award-winning author, columnist, and television political commentator George Will have in common? Answer: all three are Lincoln Laureates of the Lincoln Academy of Illinois, and all are featured in the inaugural season of The Lincoln Laureates podcast, set to launch, appropriately enough, on the birthday of the beloved 16th President of the United States, for whom the award is named.

The Lincoln Laureates podcast is the Lincoln Academy of Illinois' way of introducing these honorees to a global podcast audience. "The podcast will also serve as an audio textbook that will deepen the value of the honor that Laureates have brought to Illinois," says Julie Kellner, Executive Director of the Academy.

Award winning broadcast journalists Jim Bohannon, Chris Bury, Ron Claiborne, Ann Compton, Mort Crim, and Bill Plante have generously agreed to serve as honorary guest hosts for the podcast's inaugural season, with Illinois resident and Lincoln Laureate Bill Kurtis agreeing not only to consult on the podcast project but also to serve as the podcast's announcer.

Established by Illinois Governor Otto Kerner in 1964, the Lincoln Academy of Illinois is a statewide organization created to recognize and honor those leaders of today who have contributed to the "Betterment of Humanity". Honorees are named Laureates of the Academy upon receiving the Order of Lincoln, recognized as Illinois' highest honor.

"Leadership matters," says Frank Clark, himself a Lincoln Laureate who serves as the current Chancellor of the Academy. "Regardless of who we are, individuals, societies and nations need leadership role models – those whose ethical and principle-centered leadership are driven by the clarity of their commitment to advancing collective purpose towards the benefit of all."

Laureate and past Academy Chancellor Stephanie Marshall adds, "The Lincoln Academy of Illinois honors the 'Great Citizens of Today' and celebrates the 'Great Citizens of Tomorrow' – knowing that now more than ever before, our state and nation need what Vachel Lindsay famously described as 'Lincoln-hearted' men and women."

Conversations with Laureates Bear, Kurtis, and Will kick off The Lincoln Laureates' inaugural season. Laureates Shelia Crump Johnson, Captain James Lovell, Ryne Sandberg and other famed Laureates will be featured later in the year.

The podcast will be promoted across the Lincoln Academy of Illinois social media channels - Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. The Lincoln Laureates podcast will also be available through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher, with streaming available through the TuneIn App and via voice command.

The Lincoln Laureates is a joint production of The Lincoln Academy of Illinois and EarSight Studios; Lincoln Academy of Illinois' Executive Director Julie Kellner and Academy Regent Dennis Lyle, Executive Producers; Todd Manley - Supervising Producer.

The promotional trailer for the podcast can be found here:

https://the-lincoln-laureates.simplecast.com/episodes/the-lincoln-laureates-season-1-trailer

SOURCE The Lincoln Academy of Illinois