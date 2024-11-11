World-class consortium appointed to lead detailed city planning for THE LINE's Phase One

NEOM, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOM, the sustainable region taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia, has today announced the appointment of world-leading partners to deliver the core city planning, design and engineering for the first phase of THE LINE.

Delugan Meissl Associate Architects (DMAA), Gensler and Mott MacDonald are collaborating with THE LINE's design, development and project delivery teams to provide urban design, planning consultancy and infrastructure design for the first phase of the city

THE LINE continues to accelerate from vision to reality with the appointment of city design and engineering partners (PRNewsfoto/NEOM)

NEOM, with the support of this group, has established a sophisticated design ecosystem with advanced and rigorous methodologies to deliver on THE LINE's urban objectives. This will then be followed by the planning and design of the neighborhoods within phase one, which will be undertaken by a suite of architects starting early 2025.

Denis Hickey, Chief Development Officer, THE LINE, said: "As development and construction of THE LINE progresses, we have established a unique partnership that brings world-leading city design and engineering expertise to deliver Phase One. Collaboration is at the core of this, with a city-wide best practice group that will showcase how innovation can change the way we consider, design and build cities forever. This reflects NEOM's vision and global ambition."

DMAA has been appointed as urban designer, leading the concept and detailed masterplan of Phase One. THE LINE's urban design will challenge traditional planning conventions that leverage a vertically organized city. DMAA will later support NEOM in maintaining the design vision of Phase One, as neighborhood architects are appointed. DMAA is working with a team of experts across a range of topics such as microclimate and ecology, mobility and logistics, and sustainability.

Global design firm Gensler has been appointed as city planning consultant for Phase One, an essential role given the unprecedented size, scale and complexity of the project. Gensler will lead on city design coordination and city planning, providing leadership and governance across the project on crucial areas, including planning policies and frameworks, land use and design compliance. Gensler is also appointed as city asset design architect for critical city infrastructure, including transport hubs and the public realm.

Mott MacDonald joins the project as city infrastructure engineer. It will drive management and control of vertical and horizontal structures and city utility systems for Phase One. This role will focus on the efficiency and sustainability of the design for a functional, constructable and operable city.

THE LINE is being designed to tackle global urban challenges head-on and will establish a transformative and sustainable urban environment that co-exists in harmony with nature. It will be built without roads and cars, combining the vibrancy of city living with the peace and tranquility of green spaces and access to nature.

Additional to building the necessary regional capital projects surrounding THE LINE, NEOM is currently focused on the initial phases of infrastructure and enabling works for the new city. With more than 120 foundation piles are being cast into the ground each week at the Phase One site, THE LINE is on track to be the largest piling operation ever conceived.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues, and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate, and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

For further information email [email protected] or visit www.neom.com and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom.

About DMAA

Delugan Meissl Associated Architects (DMAA) is an international architecture office based in Vienna, Austria. The office addresses the social and ecological issues of today, in defiance of routine responses and with a passionate and relentless focus on the new and the unconventional. Their vision: Creating spaces that meet the individual, social and cultural needs of people in their regional context. With their passion and love for experimentation, combined with professionalism, they have spent many years developing surprising and versatile high-quality architectural solutions. These are exemplified by flagship projects such as the EYE Filmmuseum in Amsterdam, the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart and the Festspielhaus Erl.

DMAA was founded in 1993 by Elke Delugan-Meissl and Roman Delugan. They have run the office together with Dietmar Feistel and Martin Josst since 2004. DMAA is made up of an international team of over 40 architects, 3D engineers and other creatives. Their latest projects are being realized in Europe, China, USA and the Middle East

About Gensler

At Gensler, the value of our work stems from its positive impact on the human experience. We are a dynamic and collaborative design firm uniting creativity, research, and innovation to solve complex problems for our clients. Our work challenges conventional ideas about architecture and the built environment. We aren't just designing buildings—we are reimagining cities and places that make a difference in people's lives. Founded in 1965, Gensler has built a team of 6,000 professionals who partner with clients in 100 countries each year. Everything we do is guided by our mission: to create a better world through the power of design.

gensler.com

About Mott MacDonald

Mott MacDonald is an employee-owned engineering, development and management consultancy, with more than 20,000 people in over 50 countries. We plan, design, deliver and maintain the transport, energy, water, buildings and wider infrastructure that is integral to people's daily lives. Our core strength is using our expertise to overcome complex challenges, for the benefit of our clients and the communities they serve.

Engineering. Management. Development.

mottmac.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553915/NEOM.jpg

SOURCE NEOM