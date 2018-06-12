The Line Names New Editor-in-Chief: John Deasy Hands Off Editorial Leadership to Hanna Skandera

"I am grateful for John Deasy's commitment to The Line. His leadership, insight and palpable passion for education have been invaluable in launching our publication," said Elizabeth Combs, managing director, Frontline Research & Learning Institute. "I am confident that Hanna Skandera will take us to the next level as we evolve The Line and deliver on its promise of creating civil discourse around the most challenging K-12 issues."

In addition to serving as New Mexico's Secretary of Education from 2011-2017, Skandera served as Undersecretary of Education in California from 2004-2005, Deputy Education Commissioner of Florida from 2005-2007 and Deputy Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Education from 2007-2009.

John Deasy will continue to contribute to The Line as a member of the editorial advisory board and is enthusiastic about Skandera's new role.

"Hanna is the perfect leader to be our next editor-in-chief," said Deasy. "She has extensive experience in public education, a reputation for deep-thinking and a persistent commitment to improving our nation's schools, and an ability to build relationships with leaders and practitioners across the political spectrum. The Line is fortunate to have Hanna's talent and wisdom."

Skandera's work with The Line's editorial team on online content and the fourth print issue is already underway. "I am thrilled to help inform, equip and engage education leaders across America, as we work together to improve education for every child," she said. "Encouraging more civil conversation and the sharing of successful ideas, strategies and approaches is so important. We can't continue to listen only to the voices that are like our own. I will work with our editorial team and advisory board to assure The Line represents a diversity of perspectives and ideas from across our country."

About Frontline Research & Learning Institute

The Frontline Research & Learning Institute is a division of Frontline Education, an integrated insights partner providing our nation's school districts with the leading human capital management platform and solutions for K-12 education. The mission of the Institute is to provide data-driven research, resources and observations to support and advance the education community. The research is driven by the vast amount of data derived from solutions that Frontline provides to more than 12,000 educational organizations, representing over 80,000 schools and more than 60 percent of the nation's school districts.

