The LinkedIn And Personal Branding Expert Here To Save Our Digital Profiles: Jessica Zweig

There are 675 million people on LinkedIn but only 4 or 5 million are utilizing it to its fullest potential. Jessica can help empower people with this resource to take control of their careers and position themselves as an expert online with the following expertise:

Understanding LinkedIn Etiquette

Personalizing connection requests and the language to catch the attention of your dream job

How to optimize your LinkedIn profile - looking at other people's profiles is the number one activity on LinkedIn

Tips for your cover photo, headshot, headline, and summary section to develop a big-picture story that is professional yet also shows your personality

How to write a compelling job description that is data and results driven - LinkedIn only gives you a maximum of 2000 characters to carefully summarize each job description

The best way to position yourself for a job opening on LinkedIn

The power of content creation on LinkedIn to establish yourself as an expert in your field - plus the importance of regularly posting unique content

About Jessica: Her accomplishments have garnered her extraordinary praise, with INC. titling her a 'Top Digital Marketer to Watch,' Forbes naming her a 'Personal Branding Expert,' and the Chicago Tribune calling her one of the '10 Entrepreneurs to Follow.'

A dynamic and highly sought-after speaker and presenter, Zweig has spoken on national and international stages including those of Google, Mindvalley, Microsoft, Kellogg School of Management, BumbleBizz, Pinterest, Blackstone Investments and Virgin.

Zweig has also facilitated workshops and masterminds, teaching the power of personal branding to corporations such as Heineken USA, Mars Inc., Nike, Red Bull, BBMC Mortgage Bank, Bank of America and Dornbracht to name a few.

In 2019, Zweig signed a book deal with SoundsTrue Publishing, a MacMillan imprint, for her book, Be. A No Bullshit Guide to Increasing Your Self Worth and Your Net Worth by Simply Being You. The book will be published in January 2021.

Jessica has 126k followers on Instagram , hosts the top-rated podcast The SimplyBe. Podcast, has a book coming out in 2021 with SoundsTrue Publishing, and has been featured in Refinery29, Create & Cultivate, Inc, NBC, amongst others. Learn more about Jessica here !

Jessica can also talk upon personal branding in the digital and social media space so that your expertise can translate on the internet!

