The Linkerd Project Announces the Creation of the Linkerd Steering Committee

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The maintainers of Linkerd , the world's lightest and fastest service mesh, today announced the creation of the Linkerd Steering Committee. The committee will expand Linkerd's stewardship to its end user community, reinforcing the project's commitment to open governance and a user-centered roadmap. The first steering committee meeting will be in February and is open to everyone.

The creation of the Linkerd Steering Committee has been driven by the continued rapid growth of Linkerd . Over the past years adoption has soared, expanding to include large organizations like Microsoft, H-E-B, EverQuote, and HP as well as fast-moving startups like finleap connect, Subspace, and Clover Health. By formally representing the voice of the Linkerd user community, the steering committee will play a vital role in gathering, collating, and prioritizing feedback from users to ensure Linkerd's roadmap continues to focus on solving concrete, immediate problems for current and future adopters.

"Linkerd is a unique service mesh. In a space that's very prone to hype cycles and marketing-driven development, we've always put our users first," said William Morgan, CEO of Buoyant , the creator of Linkerd. "The Linkerd Steering Committee extends this same philosophy, and will help us ensure that the needs of Linkerd adopters—who trust Linkerd to power mission-critical systems around the world—will continue to be at the utmost center of Linkerd's evolution."

Members of the Linkerd Steering Committee members are required to be current production users of Linkerd, and will be selected for, among other factors, significant operational experience with the project. Initial committee members include Chris Campbell, Cloud Platform Architect, HP; Christian Hüning, Director of Cloud Technologies, finleap connect; Justin Turner, Director of Engineering, H-E-B; and Wiliam King, CTO and Co-founder, Subspace.

All Linkerd Steering Committee meetings will take place publicly and recordings will be made available. For more information, please visit the Linkerd Steering Committee charter .

About Buoyant

Buoyant was founded by William Morgan and Oliver Gould in 2015 with the mission of making the fundamental tools for reliability and security of software accessible to every engineer in the world. They pioneered the service mesh category with Linkerd, the open source, open governance service mesh. Today, Buoyant's software powers critical production infrastructure for leading organizations around the world. Buoyant investors include GV, Benchmark, #ANGELS, A Capital and SV Angel. For more information, visit https://buoyant.io/ .

About Linkerd

Linkerd is an ultralight, security-first service mesh for Kubernetes. Linkerd is open source and open governance. Created in 2016, Linkerd was the first service mesh project and introduced the term "service mesh" to the industry lexicon. Linkerd is hosted by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). For more information, visit https://linkerd.io .

Media Contact

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications for Buoyant

[email protected]

SOURCE Buoyant