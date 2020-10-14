The Linux Foundation and Fintech Open Source Foundation Announce Keynote Speakers for Open Source Strategy Forum 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, along with co-host Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS), a nonprofit whose mission is to accelerate adoption of open source software, standards and best practices in financial services, today announced initial keynote speakers for Open Source Strategy Forum (OSSF). The event takes place virtually November 12 - 13 in the Eastern Standard Time (EST), UTC−05:00. The schedule can be viewed here and the keynote speakers can be viewed here.

OSSF is the ONLY conference dedicated to driving collaboration and innovation in financial services through open source and provides unparalleled opportunities to hear from and engage with the executives and individuals driving open source in financial services. The event will gather experts from financial services, technology and open source who will come together to deepen collaboration and drive innovation across the industry in order to deliver better code, faster.

"Open source is continuously showing its power to financial institutions as a key technology element and growth strategy driver," said Jim Zemlin, Executive Director, The Linux Foundation. "After welcoming FINOS to The Linux Foundation in April, we are thrilled to co-host Open Source Strategy Forum and work together to support and collaborate with the open source communities supporting financial services, as we continue to bring open source closer and closer to the end users."

Keynote speakers this year include:

Alejandra Villagra , Managing Director, Citi

, Managing Director, Citi Kim Prado , Global Head of Client, Banking & Digital Technology, RBC

, Global Head of Client, Banking & Digital Technology, RBC Tosha Ellison , Chief Operating Officer, Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS)

, Chief Operating Officer, Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS) Gabriele Columbro , Executive Director, Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS)

, Executive Director, Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS) John Jeremiah , Product Marketing Manager, GitLab

, Product Marketing Manager, GitLab Pierre de Belen , Managing Director, Goldman Sachs

, Managing Director, Goldman Sachs Sarah Novotny , Open Source Wonk, Azure Office of the CTO, Microsoft

, Open Source Wonk, Azure Office of the CTO, Microsoft Alessandro Petroni , Global Director & Head, Strategy Financial Services, Red Hat

, Global Director & Head, Strategy Financial Services, Red Hat Jo Ann Barefoot , Founder and CEO of AIR, the Alliance for Innovative Regulation

, Founder and CEO of AIR, the Alliance for Innovative Regulation Pia Mancini , Co-founder & CEO at Open Collective

"Now in its fourth year, and especially as the world adapts to a new normal, we're excited to bring together an even broader and more diverse representation from financial services and the tech industries in what has consistently been called out as one of the most compelling and energetic events in our industry," said Gabriele Columbro, Executive Director, FINOS.

The 2-day event will feature 50+ sessions dedicated to showcasing recent developments and the direction of open source in financial services, with a focus on topics at the cross section of finance, open source and technology, including:

Leveraging open source to drive innovation and deliver business value in highly regulated industries.

Introductions and technical talks on open source projects driven by and relevant to financial services.

Cloud, blockchain, AI, desktop interop, synthetic data, regulation and many more open source tech topics changing the financial services landscape.

Tools, policies and processes for successfully engaging with open source from legal and compliance concerns to growing and sustaining your open source projects.

Registration for the virtual event is open and is just US$75. Members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount - members can contact [email protected] to request a member discount code. Members of FINOS can attend at no cost - members can contact [email protected] to request the FINOS Member registration code. The Linux Foundation provides diversity and need-based registration scholarships for this event to anyone that needs it; for information on eligibility and to apply, click here. Visit our website and follow us on Twitter and Facebook for all the latest event updates and announcements.

Open Source Strategy Forum is made possible thanks to our sponsors, including Leader Sponsors GitLab and Red Hat. For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here.

Members of the press who would like to request a media pass should contact Kristin O'Connell at [email protected].

