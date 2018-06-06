The Linux Foundation Announces Keynote Speakers for Open Source Summit North America

Open Source Summit North America is the leading conference for developers, architects and other technologists – as well as open source community and industry leaders – to collaborate, share information, learn about the latest technologies and gain a competitive advantage by using innovative open solutions. Over 2,000 are expected to gather for the event.

Keynote speakers include:

Ajay Agrawal , Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Expert, Author of Prediction Machines, and Founder of The Creative Destruction Lab

, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Expert, Author of and Founder of The Creative Destruction Lab Jennifer Cloer , Founder of reTHINKit and Creator and Executive Producer of The Chasing Grace Project

, Founder of reTHINKit and Creator and Executive Producer of The Chasing Grace Project Wim Coekaerts, Senior Vice President of Operating Systems and Virtualization Engineering, Oracle

Ben Golub , Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, and Shawn Wilkinson , Co-founder, Storj Labs

, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, and , Co-founder, Storj Labs Preethi Kasireddy , Founder & CEO, TruStory

, Founder & CEO, TruStory Window Snyder, Chief Security Officer, Fastly

Imad Sousou , Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Open Source Technology Center, Intel

, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Open Source Technology Center, Intel Sana Tariq , Senior Architect, E2E Service Orchestration, TELUS

The full schedule of sessions will be announced next week, with additional keynotes announced shortly thereafter.

Registration is $800 through June 17. Additional alumni, non-profit and Linux Foundation member discounts are available as well; details are available on the event registration page. Applications for diversity and needs-based scholarships are currently being accepted. For information on eligibility and how to apply, please click here.

The Linux Foundation events are where the world's leading technologists meet, collaborate, learn and network in order to advance innovations that support the world's largest shared technologies.

Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact Dan Brown at dbrown@linuxfoundation.org.

Open Source Summit North America is made possible thanks to Diamond Sponsors Intel and SUSE; Platinum Sponsor Red Hat; and Gold Sponsors Amazon Web Services, IBM and VMware.

Additional Resources

YouTube: Why Attend Linux Foundation Events (https://youtu.be/X_rLxfmLlYY)

Open Source Summit 2017 Event Recap (https://events17.linuxfoundation.org/events/open-source-summit-north-america)

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page:https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage.

Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact:

Dan Brown

The Linux Foundation

415-420-7880

pr@linuxfoundation.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-linux-foundation-announces-keynote-speakers-for-open-source-summit-north-america-300660973.html

SOURCE The Linux Foundation

Related Links

http://www.linuxfoundation.org

