The Linux Foundation Unveils 2025 Event Schedule: Empowering Open Source Innovation Worldwide

More than 120,000 attendees are expected to attend Linux Foundation Events in 2025; OpenSearchCon joins the global slate of events

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced its schedule of events for 2025. Linux Foundation events, ranging from global conferences to specialized developer gatherings, bring together industry leaders, executives, developers, and communities to explore and advance the future of open source technology. New to the lineup in 2025 is OpenSearchCon Europe, the annual user community conference for the OpenSearch project. View the full schedule here .

Linux Foundation events champion open source development and innovation and provide essential venues for attendees to connect, learn, and shape the future of technology. In 2025, these events are anticipated to welcome over 120,000 participants worldwide, offering a platform to exchange insights, explore advancements, and drive progress in open source. Conversations will cover a wide array of topics including: Linux, AI, open source policy & governance, search & analytics, embedded open source, cloud & cloud native, open source program office management, safety, security, networking, open source programming languages, edge computing and much more.

Please save the date for the following 2025 Linux Foundation Events and visit each event website for more information.

Speak

Linux Foundation events offer an opportunity to participate in the open source community to share ideas, knowledge and best practices. First-time speakers and members of underrepresented communities are encouraged to submit. For support or questions regarding speaker abstracts, please contact the LF speaker CFP support team .

Information about submitting speaking proposals, including a list of topics and important guidelines and deadlines, can be found under the 'Program' tab on each event website. Updates to these pages are made regularly. available and posted promptly.

Discounts, Scholarships, and Travel Funding

Members of the Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount off registration. Members can contact [email protected] to request a member discount code.

The Linux Foundation provides diversity and need-based registration scholarships for its events. For more information on eligibility and how to apply, please visit the event's website, click the "Attend" tab, and select the "Scholarships" option. Updates to these pages are made regularly.

The Linux Foundation's Travel Fund is intended to enable open source developers and community members to attend events that they would otherwise be unable to attend due to a lack of funding. Please click here for more information.

Sponsor

Linux Foundation event sponsorship packages offer thought leadership opportunities, lead generation programs, prominent branding, community support and more; enabling organizations to make an important impact on the ecosystem, showcase leading technologies, and share. Click here to learn more about how you can share your thought leadership and support the entire global open source community. Email us for more information or to speak to our team.

Press

Members of the press who would like to attend and/or request a media pass should visit the event landing page for media registration details or contact [email protected] .

