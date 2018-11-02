The Lion Electric Co. Launches All-Electric Class 8 Urban Truck

MIRABEL, QC, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - It is with customers, partners, industry and market leaders that The Lion Electric Co. (Lion) unveiled its first all-electric Class 8 urban truck this morning. The Lion8 will be commercialized this Fall and the first vehicle will be delivered to Société des Alcools du Québec (SAQ).

Lion's ambassador, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, had the honor of unveiling the all-electric truck. Laurent is an NFL football player for the Kansas City Chiefs, medical graduate and is also President of the Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Foundation, which has been traveling onboard Lion's zero-emission school buses to visit schools during its GET MOVING WITH LDT! tour.

The Myth Becomes Reality

Until recently, the idea of an all-electric Class 8 urban truck was still a crazy idea; a dream that the experts at Lion have now made reality. The Lion8 is designed, created, and manufactured to be electric and has a range of up to 250 miles on a single charge. The elimination of noise pollution, optimization of visibility, and unparalleled turning radius make the Lion8's driving experience safe, enjoyable, and incomparable.

Lion8 Key Benefits:

Zero-emission solution: 30% of GHG emissions in North America come from transportation, specifically from heavy-duty vehicles;

come from transportation, specifically from heavy-duty vehicles; No noise pollution;

80% energy cost reduction;

60% operational cost reduction: Lion8 components require very little maintenance and further minimize its total cost of ownership;

Lowest total cost of ownership;

Oil-free operation, with very few moving parts, and brakes that last longer thanks to a regenerative braking system;

Custom-built to withstand North American weather and road conditions.

The market has been waiting for it

Although Lion just launched its Lion8, the company already has orders and committed buyers – a clear sign that the market has been waiting for an all-electric urban truck. In fact, SAQ has already placed an order.

Quotes

– "We are very proud that The Lion Electric Co. is ready to commercially launch its first all-electric Class 8 urban truck now. Day after day, the expertise, passion, and vision of our partners, suppliers, and employees continue to impress me. Thanks to them and the industry that fully supports the electrification of transportation, we were able to make possible what everyone said was impossible!"

– Marc Bédard, Founder and CEO, The Lion Electric Co.

– "SAQ is proud to be the first company that will operate innovative vehicles on our roads. This purchase is completely in line with our transportation sustainable development plan that aims to reduce greenhouse gases."

– Édith Walcott, Manager for SAQ's Montreal and Quebec City Distribution Centers

About the Lion Electric Co.

Lion is an innovative manufacturer of zero emission vehicles. We create, design and manufacture all-electric school buses, minibus for paratransit and urban transportation and commercial trucks. Lion stands out as the North American electric OEM leader.

We design, build and assemble all our vehicles' components: chassis, battery packs and cabin.

Always actively seeking new technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. We believe that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life.

TOGETHER, LET'S DRIVE POWER IN PROGRESS.

