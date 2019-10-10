The Lion Electric Co reiterates its position as the leader in electrification of transportation with its New York Experience Center grand opening

GREEN ISLAND, NY, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Lion Electric Co (Lion) is proud to announce the opening of its second Lion Experience Center, in Green Island, NY. The important success of its first experience center in Sacramento, CA, launched last fall, offering training programs to help educate on electrification, pushed the 100% EV manufacturer to make available its education program and support to the rest of the United States.

Similar to the first center, the one located in Green Island will help educate school districts, truck fleet operators, and transit bus operators on the possibilities offered by Lion's electrification. The center will also provide learning opportunities on EV capabilities, charging infrastructure, available funding, as well as vehicle tours.

About the NY potential towards electrification

In New York State, 36 percent of greenhouse gas emissions come from the transportation sector. To reduce these emissions, the state recently relaunched the New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program, which is administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). The program provides point of sale rebates to reduce the cost for businesses and municipalities that want to purchase new, clean electric vehicles, like trucks and buses such as those offered by Lion. This program propelled the company to make its move to the eastern USA and specifically New York. New York State is an inspiring example and pioneer to follow on sustainable energy and technologies and Lion is proud to take part in its forward-looking progress. After gaining popularity in eastern states such as Florida, Michigan and of course New York, Lion felt it made sense to now offer its services from one coast to the other.

"Lion is dedicated to the New York market and we are taking another step towards accelerating adoption of heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles by opening a Lion Experience Center, here, in the heart of this Great State," mentioned Marc Bedard, Founder and CEO at Lion. "Our Experience Center will continue to serve many purposes but will be a space where the EV community can gather for teaching, learning, training and education purposes primarily."

"Our Capital Region is a natural home for this exciting project, which will draw on innovative technologies to help create and support good jobs, drive research, reduce climate pollution and support our transition to a cleaner, more sustainable transportation system," Congressman Tonko said. "Lion's new Experience Center in Green Island holds great promise as a place that will provide for the education and training of local leaders, transportation industry members, and school districts. It holds the potential to inspire generations of local scientists, engineers and other technical professionals, adding to the pioneering spirit of our Capital Region and helping us develop a greener, more resilient economy. Congratulations to Lion Electric Company for this forward-looking investment in our Capital Region and for their dedication to pioneering new clean technologies."

Alicia Barton, President and CEO, NYSERDA, said, "The electrification of our transportation system is a priority for the state in meeting Governor Cuomo's nation-leading greenhouse gas reduction goal. In order to accomplish our energy goals, we must look for opportunities like the Lion Experience Center to educate businesses and decision makers on the benefits electric vehicles provide not only to their bottom line but to the environment and health of our communities across the state."

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner, Basil Seggos, also said, "New York is leading the nation in reducing our carbon footprint, supported by significant investments and initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector, which is currently the largest source of this climate-altering pollution. New innovative emission-free trucks and buses, like those produced by Lion Electric, reduce air pollution and benefit public health and our environment. DEC is encouraged by Lion Electric Co's innovation and work to promote and educate stakeholders and future generations about the importance of clean energy and cleaner transportation options."

"Quebec is proud to count on innovators like the Lion Electric Co. With the inauguration of a new experience center in New York State, Lion helps accelerate the transition toward transportation electrification and a greener future. With our clean, available hydropower and market-ready clean tech solutions, Quebec is a ready, willing and able partner for decarbonization in the Northeast," mentioned Catherine Loubier, Quebec's Delegate General in New York.

About The Lion Electric Co.

The Lion Electric Co. is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. We create, design, and manufacture all-electric school buses, minibuses for paratransit, shuttle buses, and urban trucks. Lion is North American leader in electric OEM. We design, build, and assemble all our vehicles' components: chassis, battery packs, and cabins.

Always actively seeking new technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. We believe that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment, and overall quality of life.

TOGETHER, LET'S DRIVE POWER IN PROGRESS

SOURCE The Lion Electric Co.

Related Links

thelionelectric.com

