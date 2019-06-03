The Lion Electric Company and Boivin Évolution Join Forces - The world's first all-electric waste collection truck

MONTREAL, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - At the IMPULSION MTL event and in the presence of a large crowd of industry insiders, The Lion Electric Co. (Lion) and Boivin Évolution (BEV) unveiled the world's first Class 8 truck with a powertrain and automated collection hopper that are 100% electric.

For the first time, a zero-emission truck with a fully electric waste collection hopper and automated arm will be put into service.

Yet another sign of success for Quebec ingenuity!

By combining their expertise, Quebec companies Lion and BEV have been able to push the limits of innovation and the electrification of heavy-duty vehicles even further. Conceived, designed, and manufactured for the electric market, the Lion8 chassis and the BEV all-electric automated side-loading hopper will be used to collect household waste, recycling, and organic material.

Never before have waste collection trucks been so beneficial to our planet, our society, and our quality of life.

The advantages of the Lion8 with BEV side-loading hopper

Range of up to 400 km or a full day of operation (1,200 homes) on a single charge

No noise pollution

Optimal visibility and turning radius

Zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (43% of GHG emissions in Quebec come from transportation and heavy-duty vehicles in particular)

come from transportation and heavy-duty vehicles in particular) No hydraulic fluid needed for pumps, pipes, and hoses. All hopper and arm movements are powered by the battery that drives electric motors for each function

Overnight recharging when the truck is not in operation and when demand for electricity is lower, which reduces energy costs

Savings of up to 80% on total energy costs

60% lower service costs thanks to the simple, low-maintenance electric powertrain that has few components

Oil-free operation with very few moving parts

Longer lasting brakes due to regenerative braking system

Custom built in Quebec to withstand North American weather and road conditions

Quotes:



– "We are very proud that The Lion Electric Co. is ready to commercially launch its first all-electric Class 8 waste collection truck. Lion and Boivin Évolution combined their know-how to make this world premiere a reality. It's one more step in our quest to electrify heavy-duty vehicles. Once again, we've done what everyone said was impossible!"

– Marc Bédard, Founder and CEO, The Lion Electric Co.

– "Thanks to our partnership with The Lion Electric Co., we can offer an all-electric automated waste collection truck, a first in the waste collection industry. We can be very proud of this 100% Quebec technological breakthrough that will transform waste collection through better performance and a smaller ecological footprint."

– Claude Boivin, Founder and CEO, Boivin Évolution

About The Lion Electric Co.

The Lion Electric Co. is an innovative manufacturer of zero emission heavy-duty vehicles. We design, engineer, and manufacture all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit markets, as well as commercial urban electric trucks. We are a leader in transportation electrification in North America.

Lion designs and assembles all the components for its vehicles: the chassis, battery units, and bodies.

Lion's cutting-edge vehicles have unique features that are specially tailored to the everyday needs of the people that use them. We believe that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our community, environment, and overall quality of life.

TOGETHER, LET'S DRIVE POWER IN PROGRESS.

About Boivin Évolution

Boivin Évolution, located in Lévis on the south shore of Quebec City, is the first equipment manufacturer to offer automated, all-electric waste collection trucks.

With more than 40 years of experience in the innovative waste collection equipment manufacturing industry, Claude Boivin, a familiar name among the largest equipment manufacturers in North America, has resumed operations under the name BOIVIN ÉVOLUTION INC.

BEV is the continuation of many innovations that Claude Boivin and his team of engineers have brought to the waste collection and recycling business.

Electricity for efficiency.

