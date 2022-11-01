The Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) CDMO Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.8%, During the Period 2022-2030, claims InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " "Global Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) CDMO Market Focus on Nucleic Acids LNPs Segmented By Product (mRNA , Plasmid DNA (pDNA), siRNA, saRNA, microRNA, and Others), Scale Of Operation (Preclinical, Clinical , and Commercial), End-Users (Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic Research Institute, and Diagnostic Laboratories)- Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) CDMO market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2030. Factors such as the increasing academic and industrial interest in mRNA, increasing medical applications of nanoparticles, significant external funding for the Development of mRNA-based vaccines, and rising use of lipid nanoparticles for nucleic acid drug development are expected to drive market growth. Favorable regulatory environment, an increasing number of clinical trials, a high prevalence of chronic & infectious diseases, and increasing healthcare expenditures are expected to further likely to fuel the Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) CDMO market during the forecast years. Several pharma companies outsource their nanoparticle production operations to CMOs (Contract Manufacturing Organizations) to improve operational flexibility. This increase in outsourcing is projected to fuel the business of Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) CDMO services in the coming years.

Lipid nanoparticles (LPNs) are at the forefront of nanotechnology's rapid development, with numerous potential uses in drug delivery and research. Lipid nanoparticles provide the prospect of developing new therapies due to their unique size dependent features. The ability to integrate pharmaceuticals into nanocarriers provides a new drug delivery paradigm that could be used for therapeutic targeting. As a result, solid lipid nanoparticles show enormous promise for achieving the objective of regulated and site-specific drug delivery and have captivated the attention of many researchers. With their discovered potential during the COVID-19 pandemic, lipid nanoparticles carrying messenger RNA (mRNA-LNPs) have propelled to the forefront of nonviral delivery technologies.

However, factors such as the expensive CMO services, concerns related to storage and safety, and lack of organizations' capacity to produce the required quality of substances are anticipated to limit the market development over the forecast period.

Region-wise, North America is expected to dominate this market over the forecast period (2020-2030), owing to the well-established healthcare facilities & CMOS, the increasing number of clinical trial advancements in the biopharmaceutical industries, and the rising demand for specialized drugs.

Key market players operating in the Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) CDMO market (Nucleic Acids LNPs) include Corden Pharma GmbH, eTheRNA, Polypeptide Therapeutic Solutions(PTS), FUJIFILM Corporation, ST Pharm Co Ltd, Exalead (Merck KGaA), Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc. (Croda International Plc.), Emergent CDMO, Esco Aster Pte Ltd, ernal Biosciences, Arranta Bio, Phosphorex Inc, Polymun Scientific Immunbiologische Forschung GmbH, and Other Prominent Players

Key developments in the market:

In March 2022 , eTheRNA Manufacturing launched a new service for lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulation, research, and manufacture. The service's aim is to aid in the discovery and early preclinical development of RNA-based medicines and vaccines. It will use eTheRNA's unique lipid libraries and formulations to enable targeted delivery and customized biodistribution solutions, with the goal of allowing customers to maximize RNA-product delivery.

In March 2022, Cameron Bio signed a manufacturing partnership with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB), a company with experience in developing and manufacturing recombinant biopharmaceuticals and viral gene treatments, to get the company's Oncology portfolio to the clinic. Cameron Bio has chosen FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies as a partner for the transfer and scaling up of its drug substance manufacturing method.

In Jan 2022, Arranta Bio is expected to utilize Cytiva's FlexFactory single-use manufacturing technology to manufacture mRNA vaccines. Arran is the initial company to provide an end-to-end platform for cGMP manufacture of mRNA products.

In July 2021, Curia (US), formerly AMRI, contract research, development, & manufacturing organization, acquired Integrity Bio, Inc., a biopharmaceutical & fill-finish organization in Camarillo, to enhance its biologics drug product formulation development and fill-finish network.

In April 2021, CordenPharma (Germany) expanded the lipid purification capacity in CordenPharma Colorado to enhance the lipid purification capacity of the company. The expansion includes additional production lines incorporated into the lipid manufacturing process in April 2021.

In February 2021, Evonik (Germany) added the lipid production capacity to supply BioNTech, the vaccine manufacturer. Evonik is essential to increasing the supply security of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Market Segments

Global Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) CDMO Market (Nucleic Acids LNPs), by Product, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

mRNA

Plasmid DNA (pDNA)

siRNA

saRNA

microRNA

Others

Global Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) CDMO Market (Nucleic Acids LNPs), by Scale of Operation, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Preclinical Scale Operations

Clinical Scale Operations

Commercial Scale Operations

Global Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) CDMO Market (Nucleic Acids LNPs), by By End-Users, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic Research Institute

Diagnostic Laboratories

Global Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) CDMO Market (Nucleic Acids LNPs), by Region, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

