Individuals are becoming beauty conscious and are focusing on improving their aesthetic appearance. Thus, they are adopting healthy lifestyles to stay fit. People who find it difficult to lose weight through diet programs and exercise regimens opt for liposuction procedures to remove the excess fat from the body. Liposuction is a body contouring procedure that helps people achieve a stable, healthy weight and smooth, toned contours. The increasing popularity of liposuction procedures among individuals is leading to the increased demand and adoption of liposuction devices among end-users such as hospitals, cosmetic surgical centers, and ambulatory surgical centers. The increased benefits of liposuction coupled with factors such as the growing beauty consciousness among people are driving the rapid growth of the market. The rise in the adoption of liposuction procedures will drive market growth during the forecast period. Our analysts have predicted that the liposuction devices market will register a CAGR of almost 10% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increased beauty consciousness and awareness about liposuction procedures

The increased benefits of liposuction coupled with factors such as the growing beauty consciousness among people are driving the rapid growth of the market. The rise in the adoption of liposuction procedures will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Complications associated with liposuction procedures

The risk of complications increases if the procedure is performed on larger surfaces of the body as the fluids injected and suctioned out will be more in larger areas, thereby causing kidney and heart problems. Thus, the complications associated with liposuction hinder market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fairly concentrated and with the presence of limited vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



