NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The liquid adhesives market is projected to grow from USD 35.8 billion in 2020 to USD 44.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5%, between 2020 and 2025. The liquid adhesives market depends heavily on the performance of paper, packaging & related products, building & construction, medical, assembly & other industries. Liquid adhesives have low viscosity. The wetting properties of these adhesives enable to hold the substrate so that molecular contact between the substrate and adhesive is activated.

The water-based segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall liquid adhesives market during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the liquid adhesives market is segmented into water-based, solvent-based, and reactive & others.Based on chemistry, the water-based segment is segmented into acrylic polymer emulsion, vinyl acetate-ethylene emulsion, polyvinyl acetate emulsion, styrene-butadiene latex, polyurethane dispersions, and others.



The solvent-based segment is classified into synthetic rubber, polyamide, and others.The reactive & others segment is segmented into polyurethane, epoxy, cyanoacrylate, methyl methacrylate, anaerobic, and silicone.



Reactive liquid adhesive is the fastest growing technology segment in terms of volume and value, due to the increasing demand for high-grade liquid adhesives in the aerospace and automotive industries.



The liquid adhesives market in the paper, packaging & related products end-use industry is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, paper, packaging & related products is estimated to account for the largest share during the forecast period.The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased use of liquid adhesives in a wide variety of paper bonding applications ranging from corrugated box construction and the lamination of printed sheets to packaging materials used in all types of consumer products and the production of large industrial tubes and cores.



These factors are driving the usage of liquid adhesives in these end-use industries.



APAC liquid adhesives market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market in APAC is projected to register high growth, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period.The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing population and urbanization in the region.



The emerging economies, such as India, China, and South Korea, are investing in various industrial developments that are also driving the liquid adhesives market.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the liquid adhesives market, and information was gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and subsegments.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, D Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, and Rest of the World – 5%



The key companies profiled in this report are Henkel AG (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Arkema (France), The 3M Company (US), Jowat SE (Germany), RPM International Inc. (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Dymax Corporation (US) and Permabond LLC (UK).



Research Coverage:

• This report provides detailed segmentation of the liquid adhesives market based on technology, end-use industry, and region. Technology is divided into water-based, solvent-based and reactive & others. Based on end-use industry, the market has been segmented into paper, packaging & related products, building & construction, woodworking, automotive & transportation, consumer & DIY, leather & footwear, medical and assembly & others. Based on the region, the market has been segmented into the North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



