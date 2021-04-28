The Liquid Crypto Exchange selects Celsius to offer crypto yield to its customers

LONDON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius , the industry-leading cryptocurrency rewards-earning platform, announces today its latest integration with cryptocurrency exchange Liquid to offer Liquid customers access to Celsius's compounding yield on crypto, as well as fee-free purchases and transactions on the Liquid platform for Celsius's native CEL token.

Liquid, one of the world's largest fiat-cryptocurrency exchange platforms by trade volume, was the first exchange to support the CEL token in 2019. Celsius and Liquid have continued to grow their partnership to extend their combined offerings to bring the most value possible to the crypto community.

Through this integration, Liquid users can now reap the benefits of the Celsius earning model: rewards without lock-in, weekly pay outs, anytime asset transfers and withdrawals, and no minimum balance restrictions. With this structure, users can now trade while they also earn at industry-leading rates on top cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, BCH, LINK, XLM, SNX, UNI, CEL, DAI, DASH, USDT, USDC, and more. And importantly, users can trade and earn securely as Celsius safeguards its digital assets using a combination of cold wallets and multi-part computation (MPC) technology.

"This collaboration with our partners at Liquid is just another example of how Celsius puts its community and partners first with complete focus on the users' needs and experience as we continue to grow," says Alex Mashinksy, CEO of Celsius. "Partnerships like this and the many others that we forged have the ultimate goal of providing as many avenues as possible for our community to expand and seamlessly earn the highest yields in the industry on their crypto."

"Partnering with Celsius since listing the CEL token in 2018 has been beneficial for both Liquid and Celsius," says Marisa McKnigh, Head of Product at Liquid. "Liquid is excited to work more closely with Celsius's strong community, and this partnership adds value to both Celsius and Liquid in providing users with a better experience via HODL-ing."

About Celsius

Celsius helps hundreds of thousands of consumers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network

About Liquid

Liquid is a leading global fintech company founded in 2014, with offices in Japan, Singapore, and Vietnam. Liquid was the first exchange licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency in 2017, and in 2019 the exchange's yearly trading volume exceeded 60bn USD. The company is continuing its focused expansion into 2021 with the development of the "Liquid Stablecoin Exchange," which is a trading & payments platform focused on leveraging the growth of stablecoins.

