Liquid Packaging Carton Market Forecast by Carton Type (Brick Liquid Carton, Shaped Liquid Carton, and Gable Top Carton), Shelf Life (Long Shelf Life Carton and Short Shelf Life Carton), and End user (Liquid Dairy Products, Non-carbonated Soft Drinks, Liquid Food, and Alcoholic Beverages): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793235/?utm_source=PRN



NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The liquid packaging carton market accounted for revenue of $14,310 million in 2017, and is anticipated to reach $20,747 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025. Liquid packaging cartons are preferred as conventional packaging materials in plastic bottles and tin cans. Cartons are considered more advantageous due to the significant increase of shelf life and recyclability.

The current trends in beverage packaging industry is the development of multilayer intelligent packaging systems that has the capability to interact with the product in such a way that it improves the conservation and food security and are eco-friendly. Biocompatibility of liquid packaging carton has made it ideal for use in transportation of a wide range of beverages and food products such as milk, juices, packaged foods, and modified dairy products. However, increase in demand for glass packaging and availability of substitutes for liquid packaging cartons are the significant factors that hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, product innovation in the liquid packaging industry provides lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The global liquid packaging carton market is segmented based on type, shelf life, end use, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into brick liquid cartons, gable top cartons, and shaped liquid cartons. Based on shelf life, it is bifurcated into long shelf life cartons and short shelf life cartons. By end use, it is classified into liquid dairy products, non-carbonated soft drinks, liquid foods, alcoholic drinks, and others. Based on region, the liquid packaging carton market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd., BillerudKorsnäs AB, Tetra Laval International S.A., Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Smurfit Kappa, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited., Liqui-Box, ONEX Corporation, Ferd, and Adam Pack SA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

•Porter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive scenario of the liquid packaging carton industry for strategy building.

• It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the market from 2017 to 2025 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

• Major countries in each region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution in the global/regional market.

• The key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated in the report.

• The profiles of key players competing in the industry along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Carton Type

- Brick Liquid Cartons

- Gable Top Cartons

- Shaped Liquid Cartons

• By Shelf Life

- Long Shelf Life Cartons

o Paperboard

o PE (Extruded Polymer)

o Aluminum

- Short Shelf Life Cartons

o Paperboard

o PE (Extruded Polymer)

• By End Use

- Liquid Diary Products

- Non-carbonated Soft Drinks

- Liquid Foods

- Alcoholic Drinks

- Others

• By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793235/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

