The Lisu ethnic group: Time-honored dancing steps with crossbow witnesses mission to new life

Every year during the Water Splashing Festival, the area in front of the Puti Temple gradually becomes lively. On the evening of the festival, a banquet promoting ethnic unity is held in front of the temple's main hall, where guests from various ethnic groups raise their glasses together to celebrate. Among them is Hu Lanying.

Hu Lanying, a scholar from the Lisu ethnic group, is dedicated to the research and development of her people's culture. In recent days, she and her companions have taken time to rehearse the Lisu dance "We Come to Meet."

Hu Lanying, vice president of the Dehong Lisu Development and Progress Research Association: Our movements should be lively and our steps light. We are here to celebrate the Dai Water Splashing Festival. The meaning of that song is that brothers and sisters come together to be happy, to sing, and to dance.

The Lisu ethnic group is known for their singing and dancing. During the Lisu New Year festival called "Kuoshi," young men and women dress in traditional attire and participate in activities such as crossbow shooting, dancing, and singing competitions. Some express their mutual affection through graceful dance movements and melodious songs, often leading to lifelong commitments.

The narrative epic "Kuoshi Mugua" is a traditional song performed during the Kuoshi Festival. The original poem consists of nearly 10,000 lines, each with five characters. The singing is robust and passionate, characterized by a strong rhythmic quality. Accompanied by the three-step dance called "Daga," it showcases elements of Lisu culture such as migration history, traditional clothing, and rituals. It is considered one of the living fossils of the Lisu cultural heritage.

Yu Zhongbin, county-level inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of "Kuoshi Mugua": Our Lisu ancestors have long lived and guarded the border areas. Tribe members carried crossbows and guns to defend the frontier and protect their homeland. Over time, combined with ceremonies celebrating heroes, this gradually evolved into the current grand performance featuring carrying large crossbows, wielding weapons, and performing the Kuoshi Daga dance.

Since childhood, whenever someone invited masters to perform "House Building Tune," the "Wedding Tune," or the "Grand Celebration Tune," Yu Zhongbin would listen attentively. He eventually became a lead performer called "Gatou." Today, the elder has trained several lead performers to carry on this art form.

Cao Yuhua is currently one of the lead performers of "Kuoshi Mugua" and a recognized inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage. During festival events, he dons traditional attire to escort the giant crossbow to the site. The Lisu crossbow has a long history and symbolizes the bravery and wisdom of the Lisu people.

Cao Yuhua, county-level inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of "Kuoshi Mugua": This giant crossbow is used before we set out on a mission. Everyone performs the Kuoshi Daga dance, which we call the departure dance.

Today, Cao Yuhua and fellow inheritor Yu Shengqiu teamed up to showcase Lisu ethnic customs to guests. Yu Shengqiu and the Lisu young women rose early to prepare for the event.

Yu Shengqiu, county-level inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of "Kuoshi Mugua": This is called a "Baotou." When we wear it, we need to arrange it all properly, then put it on like this.

The traditional dress of Lisu women in Dehong, known as "Flower Lisu," is vibrant and visually striking. Their outfits feature richly embroidered trims on both the tops and long skirts. They wear floral-patterned headscarves wrapped around their heads, which sway gracefully as they walk, highlighting their elegance.

"Kuoshi Mugua" is not only an ethnic epic but also rich in vivid expressions. Through a call-and-response format between men and women, it narrates themes of production, daily life, love, and friendship.

In the Lisu language, "Shi Mi Wa Di" means "a place worth visiting." On the vast, verdant lawns, rivers flow gently, with lush grass and well-fed cattle. Young men and women, sometimes sitting in circles and sometimes dancing together, sing loudly. The flowers, the wind, the scenery, and the trees create a breathtakingly beautiful setting.

