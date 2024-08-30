The Lithium Hexafluorophosphate Market is projected to grow by USD 1.44 billion from 2024 to 2028, driven by rising demand for lithium-ion batteries, Market analysis enhanced by AI - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation- The global lithium hexafluorophosphate market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.44 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.56% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing focus on environmental sustainability. However, high production cost of hexafluorophosphate poses a challenge. Key market players include American Elements, ANHUI MEISENBAO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., Buss ChemTech AG, Central Glass Co. Ltd., CheMondis GmbH, FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation, Glentham Life Sciences Ltd., Guangzhou Tinci Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., Hexa Fluor Chem Inc., Kanto Denka Kogyo Co. Ltd., Lanxess AG, Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Morita Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., NANOGRAFI Co. Inc., Stella Chemifa Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tianqi Lithium Corp., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Zhenjiang Poworks Co., Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global lithium hexafluorophosphate market 2024-2028

Lithium Hexafluorophosphate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period - Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.56% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1440.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.9 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key countries China, US, Germany, UK, France, and Norway Key companies profiled American Elements, ANHUI MEISENBAO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., Buss ChemTech AG, Central Glass Co. Ltd., CheMondis GmbH, FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation, Glentham Life Sciences Ltd., Guangzhou Tinci Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., Hexa Fluor Chem Inc., Kanto Denka Kogyo Co. Ltd., Lanxess AG, Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Morita Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., NANOGRAFI Co. Inc., Stella Chemifa Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tianqi Lithium Corp., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Zhenjiang Poworks Co., Ltd

Market Driver

The Lithium Hexafluorophosphate (LiPF6) market is a significant segment in the battery industry. This inorganic compound is widely used as a lithium salt in lithium-ion batteries due to its excellent conductivity and stability. Major applications include electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems. Key players in the market include Merck KGaA, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, and Tosoh Corporation. The market's growth is driven by the increasing demand for clean energy solutions and the expanding electric vehicle industry.

The Lithium Hexafluorophosphate (LHFP) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for Lithium-ion batteries in various sectors. Key players in the market include Do-fluoride Chemicals, Tianjin Jinni, Jiujiujiu, MORITA, Central Glass, Formosa Plastics, and LANXess. Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology is a trending innovation in the production of LHFP. Lithium hexafluorophosphate is a crucial electrolytic material used in lithium-ion batteries for electronic devices, medical devices like pacemakers and defibrillators, and electric vehicles (EVs). The market is driven by the growing demand for portable electronic devices, smartphones, laptops, tablets, and EV batteries. The Electric Vehicle (EV) segment, fueled by clean energy programs and renewable sources such as solar and wind, is a significant contributor to the market's growth. The European Union's PLI scheme and ACC battery storage are also boosting the demand for LHFP. Lithium hexafluorophosphate, as an electrolyte component, is essential for battery cells, enhancing energy density and ion transfer. Geopolitical considerations and REACH rules add complexity to the market landscape. Verified Market Reports forecasts continued growth in the Lithium-ion battery market, driven by battery technology advancements and the increasing popularity of electric cars.

Market Challenges

The Lithium Hexafluorophosphate (LiPF6) market is experiencing significant growth due to its role as an essential electrolyte component in lithium-ion batteries. Key applications include defibrillators, portable electronic devices like smartphones, laptops, and tablets, as well as Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Energy Storage Systems. The electric vehicle segment, driven by renewable sources such as solar and wind, is a major contributor. Market leaders like Lanxess produce LiPF6 for lithium-ion batteries. However, challenges include ensuring battery technology meets PLI scheme requirements, ACC battery storage, and geopolitical considerations. The transition to solid-state batteries and increasing demand for energy density pose further challenges. Verified Market Reports forecast continued growth, but REACH rules and ion transfer in battery cells require attention. Ace Matrix is closely monitoring these developments.

Segment Overview

This lithium hexafluorophosphate market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Application 2.1 Automotive

2.2 Industrial energy storage solutions

2.3 Consumer electronics

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The Lithium Hexafluorophosphate (LiPF6) market is a significant sector in the specialty chemicals industry. This inorganic compound is widely used as an electrolyte in lithium-ion batteries due to its excellent conductivity and stability. Major applications include electric vehicles, portable devices, and grid energy storage systems. Key players in the market include Merck KGaA, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, and Solvay. The market's growth is driven by increasing demand for renewable energy and electric vehicles. Companies are focusing on expanding production capacity to meet the rising demand.

Research Analysis

Lithium Hexafluorophosphate (LiPF6) is a critical electrolytic material used in lithium-ion batteries. It plays a significant role in the ion transfer between the cathode and anode during charging and discharging processes. Hexafluorophosphate is produced through the reaction of lithium and phosphorus pentachloride in the presence of hydrofluoric acid. Direct lithium extraction technologies are gaining popularity for the production of LiPF6, replacing traditional methods using fluoride minerals. Companies like Do-fluoride Chemicals and Tianjin Jinni are investing in this technology. LiPF6 is an essential component in the battery cells of various electronic materials, including lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, medical devices like pacemakers, and battery technology. Major producers of LiPF6 include Central Glass, Formosa Plastics, and Lanxess. The electric vehicle segment is the largest consumer of LiPF6 due to the increasing demand for electric cars. The energy density of LiPF6-based batteries is higher than that of other battery types, making it an ideal choice for electric vehicles. Verified Market Reports predicts that the global LiPF6 market will grow significantly due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles and battery technology advancements. The market size is expected to reach USDX billion by 2027.

Market Research Overview

Lithium Hexafluorophosphate (LiPF6) is a critical electrolytic material used in Lithium-ion batteries, particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) segment. It acts as an ion transfer agent, enabling the movement of lithium ions between the cathode and anode during charging and discharging. The production of LiPF6 primarily involves the reaction of lithium fluoride and hexafluorophosphoric acid. Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) is a promising technology for producing high-purity lithium raw materials, including LiPF6, from brine sources. This method is gaining popularity due to its lower environmental impact compared to traditional mining. Do-fluoride Chemicals, Tianjin Jinni, Jiujiujiu, MORITA, Central Glass, Formosa Plastics, and other manufacturers produce LiPF6 for various applications, including lithium-ion batteries, electronic materials, medical devices like pacemakers and defibrillators, and portable electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Renewable sources, including solar and wind, are driving the demand for LiPF6 in EV batteries and energy storage systems under Clean Energy Programs. Companies like Lanxess, Lithium-ion batteries, and Ace Matrix are investing in research and development to improve battery technology, energy density, and solid-state batteries. Geopolitical considerations and REACH rules may impact the supply and demand dynamics of LiPF6 in the global market. The PLI scheme and ACC battery storage initiatives in countries like India and China are expected to boost the electric vehicle segment, further increasing the demand for LiPF6.

