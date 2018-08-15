THE LITHIUM-ION BATTERY MARKET REPORT 2018-2028

LONDON, August 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiongain has calculated that the global Lithium-Ion Battery Market will see a capital expenditure (CAPEX) of $34,292 mn in 2018. Read on to discover the potential business opportunities available.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5399271







Lithium-Ion batteries are secondary batteries as they are rechargeable with longer lifecycle, enhanced storage and efficiency compared to conventional batteries. These advantages have led to increased battery demand subject to numerous applications including energy storage systems, automobiles, household electricity and consumer electronics products.







Lithium-Ion batteries are widely used in various industrial applications including power tools, telecommunications, healthcare and military equipment. The usage of nickel cadmium in power tools and equipment has been replaced with Lithium-Ion batteries due to its ability to reduce exposure to high temperatures.







Fluctuating crude oil prices and rising political instability has led to increased demand for alternative energy sources. The global automotive market is rapidly shifting towards the new generation vehicles such as HEVs, PHEVs and EVs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and dependency on crude oil. Lithium-Ion battery is the most appropriate technology for the electric vehicles due to its high energy efficiency, long shelf life and reasonable cost.







The Lithium-Ion batteries also have a potential to enhance the efficiency of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind energy. The usage of Li-ion batteries can help store excess electricity during non-peak hours which can be made available during non-production hours. This can increase the technology application in industrial and residential services enabling alleviation of peak-time electricity charges







The growth in the Lithium-Ion battery market is due to rapid industrialization and urbanization as well as increasing demand for consumer electronics and renewable energy adoption.







Visiongain's global Lithium-Ion Battery Market report can keep you informed and up to date with the developments in the market, across seven different regions: North America, Europe, Middle East/Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America.







With reference to this report, it details the key investments trend in the global market, subdivided by regions, capital expenditure and equipment. Through extensive secondary research and interviews with industry experts, visiongain has identified a series of market trends that will impact the Lithium-Ion Battery Market over the forecast timeframe.







The report will answer questions such as:



- How is the Lithium-Ion Battery market evolving?



- What is driving and restraining Lithium-Ion Battery market dynamics?



- How will each Lithium-Ion Battery submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much sales will these submarkets account for in 2028?



- How will market shares of each Lithium-Ion Battery submarket develop from 2018-2028?



- Which individual technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?



- Which Lithium-Ion Battery submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2018-2028?



- How will political and regulatory factors influence regional Lithium-Ion Battery markets and submarkets?



- Will leading national Lithium-Ion Battery market broadly follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?



- How will market shares of the national markets change by 2028 and which nation will lead the market in 2028?



- Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?



- How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2018 and 2028?







Five Reasons Why You Must Order and Read This Report Today:







1) The report provides forecasts for the Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Application, for the period 2018-2028



- Industrial submarket 2018-2028



- Automotive submarket 2018-2028



- Consumer submarket 2018-2028



- Renewable & Grid Energy Storage submarket 2018-2028







2) The report also forecasts and analyses the Lithium-Ion Battery market by Region from 2018-2028







North America



- United States CAPEX 2018-2028



- Canada CAPEX 2018-2028







Asia Pacific



- China CAPEX 2018-2028



- Japan CAPEX 2018-2028



- South Korea CAPEX 2018-2028



- India CAPEX 2018-2028



- Australia CAPEX 2018-2028



- Rest of Asia Pacific CAPEX 2018-2028







Europe



- UK CAPEX 2018-2028



- Italy CAPEX 2018-2028



- Spain CAPEX 2018-2028



- Germany CAPEX 2018-2028



- France CAPEX 2018-2028



- Rest of Europe CAPEX 2018-2028







Middle East/Africa



- Saudi Arabia CAPEX 2018-2028



- UAE CAPEX 2018-2028



- South Africa CAPEX 2018-2028



- Turkey CAPEX 2018-2028



- Rest of the Middle East and Africa CAPEX 2018-2028







South America



- Argentina CAPEX 2018-2028



- Brazil CAPEX 2018-2028



- Mexico CAPEX 2018-2028



- Rest of Latin America CAPEX 2018-2028







3) The report reveals the Drivers and Restraints in the Lithium-Ion Battery Market







4) The report includes SWOT Analysis affecting the Lithium-Ion Battery Market







5) The report provides detailed profiles of the leading companies operating within the Lithium-Ion Battery Market:



- Panasonic Corporation



- Toshiba Corporation



- Johnson Controls



- Samsung SDI Co. Ltd



- LG Chem Ltd



- BYD Co. Ltd



- GS Yuasa Corporation



- Hitachi Ltd



- Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC)



- Electrovaya Inc.



- Philips



- Tesla



- A123 Systems, LLC



- Duracell Inc.



- Saft Batteries







This independent 195-page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competitors. With 172 tables and figures examining the Lithium-Ion Battery market space, the report gives you a direct, detailed breakdown of the market. PLUS, Capital expenditure by application and region, as well as in-depth analysis of leading companies in the Lithium-Ion Battery market from 2018-2028 that will keep your knowledge that one step ahead of your rivals.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5399271







About Reportbuyer



Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers







For more information:



Sarah Smith



Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com



Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com



Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904



Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

