The Litigation War Room Debuts With Norman Lippitt Podcast

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The debut edition of The Litigation War Room, a podcast series showcasing the nation's top courtroom lawyers, features an interview with Norman Lippitt, author of In the Trenches, Guerrilla Warfare and Other Trial Tactics.

A former prosecuting attorney, criminal defense lawyer and Oakland County Circuit Court judge, Lippitt is co-founder of the Birmingham law firm of Lippitt O'Keefe.

With podcast host Max Goss, he discusses some of his landmark court trials including the infamous Algiers Motel case, a multi-million-dollar palimony dispute and litigation involving Matty Moroun, Geoffrey Fieger and Michigan mall owner Jay Kogan.

The inaugural 30-minute podcast also recaps many of the battle-tested courtroom strategies covered in Lippitt's best-selling book In the Trenches.

"Most litigators are not trial lawyers," Lippitt notes in his book. "Trial lawyers are samurai warriors in the truest sense of the word, fighting fearlessly for their clients. They are true to their craft and remain students of it."

He points out that many companies and individuals mistakenly choose litigators to handle their courtroom battles although far too many litigators lack the experience to prevail before a jury, especially against an experienced trial lawyer.

A well-known Michigan attorney with more than 50 years of litigation and trial experience, Lippitt had tried more than 100 major felony cases before the age of 30 and served nearly four years on the circuit court bench.

Since returning to private practice, he has tried countless jury cases involving shareholder actions, contract disputes, employment matters, civil rights and professional liability. He also has successfully defended and resolved major class action suits in both state and federal court.

Lippitt is a graduate of the Detroit College of Law, now the Michigan State University College of Law, where he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws Degree for his long-standing service to the school. A former vice president of the Michigan State University College of Law's board of trustees, he was named a Trustee Emeritus in 2010. He also is an active member of the State Bar of Michigan and the Oakland County Bar Association.

Additional information about Lippitt O'Keefe PLLC is available at www.lippittokeefe.com. In the Trenches, Guerrilla Warfare and Other Trial Tactics, is available on Kindle and in paperback through Amazon.com https://amzn.to/3cfembP.

Podcasts on The Litigation War Room are available at www.thelitigationwarroom.com. Maxwell Goss, the host, is a litigation attorney with Fishman Stewart PLC, a boutique intellectual property firm.

